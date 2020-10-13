The best alternative sales to shop if you're already over Amazon Prime Day deals

For more Prime Day sales, deals and must-haves, check out our deals and sales live blog. For more top picks, shopping tips and everything else you need to know, check out all of our coverage here.

Sure Amazon Prime Day can be great if you’re someone who enjoys the thrill of flash sales and limited-time deals, but if you’re not a Prime member or are just looking to support other retailers these days, then you may want to consider some of the alternative sales happening this week.

Plenty of retailers have begun offering their own discounts that run at the same time as Amazon Prime Day, which means that shoppers can take their pick among thousands of limited-time deals.

We’ve gathered some of the best sales you can shop now, without a single Amazon deal in sight.

Get cozy American Eagle, with 30 per cent off comfy essentials like joggers, leggings, and sweatshirts for men and women.

Enjoy two days of savings on must-haves for your home, including small appliances, linens, decor and more.

Until Thursday, shop Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale for deals on the latest tech, home appliances and more.

For two days only, take advantage of Bloomingdale’s Cyber Sale with $25 off for every $100 you spend when you use the code CYBER.

From Oct. 13-14, take advantage of 15 per cent off on Brooklinen’s fan-favourite linens and bedding.

Save 40 per cent off your first Autoship purchase, while also saving up to 30 per cent on pet must-haves like treats, toys, and more.

Take advantage of holiday savings of up to 70 per cent off with the coach Shopping Frenzy sale, including limited-time deals on handbags, shoes, clothing and accessories.

Get your fall on with DSW’s bootie sale that runs now through Oct. 18, as well as 30 per cent off women’s and kids regular priced styles with the code FALLREADY.

Until Oct. 22, receive a free tool kit worth $131.99 with the purchase of select Dyson vacuums.

Until Oct. 13, save $75 on all orders over $600, so you can enjoy your best night’s sleep.

Enjoy savings up to 60 per cent off when you shop women’s clearance boots, plus up to 30 per cent off new arrivals in women’s shoes and handbags.

Until Oct. 14, save 25 per cent on select apparel with Joe Fresh’s exclusive online-only sale.

Until Oct. 13, use the code THANKYOU at checkout to save 30 per cent off your online order at Kate Spade.

Until Oct. 26, save more when you buy more of your favourite Keurig K-Cup pods with $4 off 2 boxes, $10 off 4 boxes, $18 off 6 boxes, and $28 off 8 boxes. Enter the code OCTBMSM to save.

Enjoy 20 per cent off site-wide and get two deluxe samples on orders over $125 between Oct. 13-18.

Enjoy up to 30 per cent off on select Levi’s styles for men and women with their mid-season sale that’s on now.