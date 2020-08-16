'The Batman' writer promises that Matt Reeves’ vision will ‘blow everyone away’

Mattson Tomlin is obviously rather excited to see what Robert Pattinson does as The Batman (Image by Warner Bros)

The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin says that director Matt Reeves’ vision for the upcoming reboot is going to “blow everyone away.”

Tomlin, whose most recent film Project Power has just hit Netflix, made this admission to ComicBook.com, admitting that just being involved in The Batman is a ‘literal dream come true.’

"I owe so much Matt Reeves,” Tomlin says. “He has made me a better writer, pound for pound, and he is just going to blow everybody away with what's doing."

Reeves was a hugely popular choice to bring a new incarnation of Batman to the big-screen, thanks to his work on The Planet Of The Apes franchise, as well as Cloverfield and Let Me In.

Unfortunately for Tomlin and Reeves, production on The Batman had to be delayed earlier this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s believed that shooting on the blockbuster will start again at some point in September, this time taking place in a studio, instead of on location.

But despite this huge alteration, and the months in between filming, Tomlin says that no changes have been made to The Batman.

"The movie is the movie, and I think that right now the plan is to just execute that vision. They were quite a ways into shooting as it was. And so it really is just how do you finish safely? How do you make sure that everybody can show up for work and then go home and all be okay?"

We’ll finally get to see what Tomlin, Reeves, and Robert Pattinson have delivered with The Batman when it is released on 1 October, 2021, while we’ll hopefully get a more detailed update on the film when DC FanDome takes place on 22 August.