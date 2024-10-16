The Ariel Helwani Show | Demetrious Johnson, Chris Eubank Jr., Brandon Royval, plus On The Nose returns!

Flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson joins Wednesday's edition of The Ariel Helwani Show! (Christopher Colon/Pximages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Three days in a row of "The Ariel Helwani Show"?! You better believe it!

Back again on Wednesday, combat's busiest man Ariel Helwani returns with his new flagship program, "The Ariel Helwani Show," live to Uncrowned and YouTube at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

A rundown of our Wednesday's episode can be seen below.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys in the Back answer your questions with the first On the Nose segment of the Uncrowned era.

1:30 p.m. ET: IBO middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. looks back on his title victory over Kamil Szeremeta and looks ahead to a potential long-awaited showdown with Conor Benn.

2:15 p.m. ET: Demetrious Johnson, the flyweight GOAT and one of the greatest fighters of all time, checks back in with his old pals for an update on retired life.

3:05 p.m. ET: Brandon Royval stops by following his wild UFC main event win over Tatsuro Taira.

3:25 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys in the Back pick back up with all your questions for On the Nose.

Catch all new episodes of "The Ariel Helwani Show" live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on Uncrowned and The Ariel Helwani Show's YouTube page.

To listen to every episode, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.