The 7 most interesting Week 13 games & why the two worst may be the two most compelling

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein
·3 min read

Week 13 has a number of huge games on the slate as the NFL playoff picture comes into focus, and ironically, two of the most interesting ones feature 3 teams that aren't even sniffing the playoffs.

Before diving into this week's excellent schedule, Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein open today's podcast checking in on two other teams whose playoff hopes have all but been extinguished. Charles reports on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and some of the comments he's made about his firing since taking a job as the new HC of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Next, our hosts talk about the Los Angeles Rams shutting down Aaron Donald for the week due to an ankle injury and how the team is likely going to be one of the worst squads for the rest of the season — great news for the Detroit Lions who possess LA's first-round pick in 2023.

Later in the podcast, Charles & Jori dive into why Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans and Denver Broncos-Baltimore Ravens may not be the most appetizing on-the-field offerings this weekend, but have the most compelling off-the-field storylines between the return of Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson's contract status and the continual stories of Russell Wilson's unpopularity within the Denver locker room.

After that, Charles & Jori dive into five of the spicier matchups of the weekend that will definitely have an effect on playoff seeding: the Buffalo Bills traveling to the division rival New England Patriots, Mike White's New York Jets taking on Kirk Cousins' Minnesota Vikings, a compelling NFC East matchup in the Washington Commanders traveling to the New York Giants, a Kyle Shanahan-Mike McDaniel showdown in Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers and an AFC Championship game rematch in the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to the Cincinnati Bengals.0:20 Matt Rhule begins to speak after his firing from the Carolina Panthers.

7:25 Los Angeles Rams' crumbling season only means good things for Detroit Lions' draft picks

14:25 Deshaun Watson's return to football in Browns @ Texans

26:30 Lamar Jackson's contract and Russell Wilson's locker room problems in Broncos @ Ravens

37:30 Buffalo Bills look to maintain playoff seeding at New England Patriots

40:35 All eyes on Mike White as Jets face Vikings

47:05 Washington Commanders and New York Giants kick off two games in three weeks against each other

50:15 Birth of the Kyle Shanahan-Mike McDaniel rivalry in Dolphins @ 49ers

61:05 Chiefs face Bengals in AFC Championship rematch

One of the marquee Week 13 matchups is Joe Burrow&#39;s Cincinnati Bengals hosting Patrick Mahomes&#39; Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of this January&#39;s AFC Championship game. (Photos by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Harry How/Getty Images)
One of the marquee Week 13 matchups is Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals hosting Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of this January's AFC Championship game. (Photos by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Harry How/Getty Images)

