According to customer reviews, these are the 7 best women's products hiding in Nike's 40% off sale section

“These are the most comfortable Nike Air Max sneakers that I have ever purchased! I have Plantar Fasciitis and had zero pain wearing them! I had to buy a half size bigger as they run small!”

“These shoes are so much more vibrant and pretty in person than in the product pictures. The first two times I wore them I went on a 2 and 5.5 mile walk. The shoes were incredibly comfortable even with cheap thin socks on. I usually wear a 9.5 in casual sneakers (also Nike AF1) and a 10 in athletic/ gym footwear, but I had to size up to a 10.5 in these. I think if you have wide feet, a 1/2 size up is the way to go because the shoe is pretty narrow. They look amazing and I have already gotten many compliments on them!”

“This sports bra fits perfectly. It is the most comfortable one I have ever owned in my life. The pockets are incredibly useful and in fact fun to find and it is very supportive, I would even use this for high intensity training. Definitely RECOMMEND.”

“Good fit, light material and nice design. Highly recommend for any fitness, especially yoga.”

“Although rather boxy, it is still cute. The jacket has room for a sweater underneath and the hood is very secure so will be great to prevent the cold and will not come off in the wind. I am petite and it is a perfect length.”

“I use them for yoga, absolutely perfect. They allow all the movements. If there were other colors I will Buy them. Better for summer than for winter. Good for dynamic and not dynamic yoga styles.”

“This is the perfect fit, with luxe fabric just right in terms of weight, coverage and stretch. These tights replaced everything else in my workout wardrobe. I run in them (they don't droop). I train in them (the waist height is perfect to avoid any uncomfortable flashing). And, the black Nike logo is muted, chic and placed where it isn't a loud statement.”