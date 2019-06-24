The 5 biggest takeaways from WWE's Stomping Grounds

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston celebrates at the end of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images)

WWE’s first pay-per-view of the summer, “Stomping Grounds,” kicked off with a series of impressive matches, an engaged crowd and had two clever twists in its main events that spiced up matches we had already seen earlier this month.

Of the seven championship matches, only two changed hands, but one opened up plenty of possibilities on “Monday Night Raw” moving forward.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from the night and a look at what may be coming next.

Cruiserweights set the bar high

Drew Gulak walked away as the new Cruiserweight champion in a match that set the tone for the rest of the night. The Cruiserweight division is almost exclusively showcased on the kickoff show portion of pay-per-view events, which is unfortunate because the matches and athletes performing in them are usually jaw-dropping.

For Gulak, winning his first championship in WWE completes a transformation his persona recently underwent, becoming a more serious, heel-like character on 205 Live. Gulak pinned Akira Tozawa — not champion Tony Nese — which all but ensures that we’ll get a rematch at some point between the current and former champions.

On a card that featured six other championship matches, the Cruiserweights’ performance made sure theirs was not overlooked. The match got the crowd energized and drew great praise on Twitter. You don’t need to be familiar with the storyline or characters to appreciate the kind of show Gulak, Nese and Tozawa put on, its a must-see for any wrestling fan.

Ricochet gets his first taste of WWE gold

Since joining NXT in 2018, Ricochet’s rise in WWE has been meteoric and that trend continued on Sunday night. The high-flying star picked up the biggest victory of his WWE career thus far, defeating Samoa Joe to win the United States championship.

Joe and Ricochet put on an entertaining match that showed off the two former indie darlings’ contrasting style. Joe’s brutality and size put Ricochet in a perfect position to play the underdog for a majority of the match before he finally hit a 630 from the top rope and give fans the ultimate payoff.

The United States championship is one that works better on a babyface than a heel right now thanks to the open challenge that John Cena helped establish a few years ago. Ricochet is exactly the kind of performer who can elevate the championship by re-implementing the open challenge and use the title to further advance his career in WWE.

Bayley retains Smackdown Live Women’s Championship

A month after winning the Money in the Bank ladder match and cashing in on Charlotte Flair, Bayley solidified herself atop the “Smackdown Live” women’s division with a win over Alexa Bliss on Sunday night.

With Nikki Cross ringside, Bliss seemed to have an unfair advantage over the reigning champion, and Cross’s presence did factor into the match’s finish. With Bliss perched on the top rope ready to hit her finishing maneuver, “Twisted Bliss,” Cross inexplicably attempted to fight with Bayley in the ring. The distraction ultimately bought Bayley enough time to recover, counter Bliss and eventually win the match.

Bliss crossed over from “Raw” due to the wild-card rule, so her winning a title on a different brand would have muddied the waters in the “Smackdown Live” women’s division. That said, the match was a welcome change of pace and another resume building win for Bayely ahead of an inevitable showdown with Flair.

Kofi Kingston’s reign continues

For the second time this month we saw Kofi Kingston against Dolph Ziggler for the WWE championship and for the second time Kingston emerged victorious.

Surprisingly, adding the steel cage stipulation actually may have taken away from the overall feel of this match. Kingston and Ziggler are both excellent in-ring performers who don’t typically rely on the brutality that comes with a steel cage match. Even so, the two veterans told a strong story throughout the match, with the closing moments focusing on Kingston’s injured leg.

A thrilling finish saw Kingston suicide dive through the ropes to reach the floor just before Ziggler escaped the cage. It was a refreshing and clever finish to the penultimate match on the “Stomping Grounds” card and should put an end to the Ziggler-Kingston rivalry for the foreseeable future.

With Kingston’s New Day partners losing to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn earlier in the night, there could be a budding program between the WWE champion and the two Canadian best friends.

WWE’s power couple stands tall

The main event of the evening stacked the deck against Seth Rollins thanks to Baron Corbin’s special guest referee, Lacey Evans. Evans, who has feuded with Rollins’s girlfriend, Becky Lynch, for the past several months, played the role of a heel referee perfectly by refusing to count pins and restarting the match twice.

Despite the Tacoma crowd becoming unruly during the match, it was a clever bit of storytelling and added some juice to a rematch from Super Showdown two weeks ago. It did take a little while for the match to reach its climax — an interference from Lynch — but once it did the crowd ate it up.

WWE has publicly acknowledged the relationship between Lynch and Rollins and the two renegade champions sharing the ring together was a picturesque way to end the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

Rollins and Lynch’s futures as champions are wide open, as both picked up their second victories over Corbin and Evans, respectively, on Sunday night. For Rollins, Brock Lesnar still looms as the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, and for Lynch, anyone but Evans moving forward would be a fresh start.