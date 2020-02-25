The 14 ever-presents of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Eleven years have passed since the inaugural ICC Women’s T20 World Cup took place with the subsequent decade seeing the game grow to almost unrecognisable levels.

But in among the evolution has come welcome consistency, with 15 players who are set to feature in Australia continuing their proud runs of being selected for every edition of the tournament to date.

Of the eight countries to have played in each World Cup, only England aren’t represented on the list but in Katherine Brunt, their squad this year boasts the very first Player of the Final from 2009.

Tapping into that experience will be vital for all teams across the next 23 matches but which players are set to continue their fine personal traditions?

Chamari Atapattu (Sri Lanka)

Chamari Atapattu played just three times in the first two editions but has since gone from strength-to-strength to become one of Sri Lanka’s most vital players.

The 30-year-old has taken the reins as captain to good effect, not least when scoring 52, taking a wicket and effecting a run-out in a 10-run win over South Africa in 2016.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

With almost 240 international appearances spanning 16 years, Suzie Bates has been there and done it all.

No batter can match the 22 scores of 50 or more she has made in T20I matches, impressing with both bat and ball and taking her game to new heights having relinquished the captaincy in 2018.

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

With 50+ scores in her last four innings - including her maiden T20I ton against South Africa - Sophie Devine arrives in Australia with form in abundance.

A destructive batter and canny bowler, the 30-year-old also has the honour of leading the White Ferns in this World Cup - a mantle she already seems to be taking in her stride.

Deandra Dottin (West Indies)

Few batters are quite as destructive as Deandra Dottin - a trademark she used to devastating effect when striking 112 not out against South Africa in 2010, the second highest Women’s T20 World Cup score of all time.

Far from a one-trick pony, the fast bowler - who has 110 T20I appearances to her name - also boasts the best World Cup bowling figures after taking five for five against Bangladesh two years ago.

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

From the moment Shabnim Ismail took the new ball for South Africa, the fast bowler was always destined to be a record-breaker.

The 31-year-old has 233 international wickets in her career to date, 30 of which have in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - putting her third in the all-time rankings having taken back-to-back three-wicket hauls in the West Indies two years ago.

Mignon du Preez (South Africa)

One more appearance will see Mignon du Preez bring up a century of appearances in T20I cricket, a milestone she has certainly earned in her esteemed career.

Captain for half of those matches, Du Preez took South Africa to the semi-finals in 2014 - their best World Cup appearance to date - largely thanks to her half-century in a tense win over New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur (India)

Harmanpreet Kaur had to bide her time before breaking through in T20 World Cups but has certainly proved that the wait was worth it.

Kaur, now captain, batted just three times in her first seven T20 World Cup games, scoring 12 runs, but has since led from the front to put in some match-winning performances, not least the 103 she scored from just 51 balls in Providence against New Zealand two years ago.

Javeria Khan (Pakistan)

Javeria Khan has always been a talented player but, with three half-centuries in her last five T20I innings, the Pakistani batter looks to be hitting form at just the right time.

The upcoming World Cup could also see her bring up 100 appearances in the shortest format, rewards for a prolonged period in the side which also saw her captain Pakistan in 2018.

Bismah Maroof (Pakistan)

It took Bismah Maroof just one match of her Women’s T20 World Cup career to hit a half-century - and the Pakistan captain hasn’t looked back since.

That opening knock against Sri Lanka proved the sign of things to come for the then-teenager Bismah, playing in all 24 of her country’s matches in the tournament over the past 11 years.

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

One of cricket's superstars, Ellyse Perry has been a tremendous match-winner with both bat and ball for Australia - usually both in one game. Averages of 32 and 16 respectively document that feat.

Perry has played in all 32 of her country’s Women’s T20 World Cup matches - becoming the first Australian, male or female, to play 100 games in the format - with victory at home soil one of the few titles she can still add to her collection.

Udeshika Prabodhani (Sri Lanka)

Four wickets in three matches saw Udeshika Prabodhani finish as leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka two years ago, her sixth experience of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Her journeys in the competition have followed very similar and consistent paths, with her country hoping she can take it to the next level in Australia.

Anisa Mohammed (West Indies)

A West Indies international aged just 14, Anisa Mohammed was a mainstay for her country from the very start, and in 2016 became the first player, male or female, to take 100 T20I wickets.

Personal success was traded with team honours when helping her country win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that same year, taking one for 19 from four overs in victory over Australia - comfortably the only bowler in the match to concede less than a run a ball.

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

From the moment that a 17-year-old Stafanie Taylor struck 90 from 49 balls on T20I debut for West Indies, the world knew she was destined for greatness even before her crowning moment in 2016.

Turned promise into performance, Taylor captained her country to World Cup victory with her 59 crucial in defeating four-time champions Australia in the final. With 246 runs and eight wickets, she was also named Player of the Tournament.

Dane van Niekerk (South Africa)

Fifteen teenagers appeared at the 2009 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup but none were younger than 15-year-old Dane van Niekerk, who certainly hasn’t finished yet.

Consistency has been the name of her game, reaching double figures 13 times in 14 innings between 2012 and 2018, while her 90 from 66 balls against Pakistan six years ago showed she has big innings in her locker when South Africa need it.