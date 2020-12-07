The 10 stocks Europeans most want to invest in

Tesla is the most popular stock among Europeans, coming out on top as the most searched for stock in 26 countries. Photo: Getty

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL) are the most popular stocks Europeans want to invest in, coming in joint first place of a ranking of Europe’s most searched for stocks, according to new analysis by Invezz.

Of all 31 countries analysed in the study, 30 featured these three companies among their top 10 most searched for stocks by monthly online searches.

Tesla is the most popular among Europeans, coming out on top as the most searched for stock in 26 countries, compared to Apple and Amazon which featured in the top spot just once, for Cyprus and Italy respectively.

Shares of the electric carmaker soared over 13% after the announcement that the company is expected to join the S&P 500 next month.

Facebook (FB) is the second most popular company for European investors, with 27 countries featuring the social media tycoon in their top 10 most searched for stocks.

American semiconductor company AMD (AMD) followed in third place, finding itself on 24 countries’ lists of most popular stocks.

Boeing (BA) came in at number four, with investors in 23 European countries interested in investing in the aeroplane manufacturer.

Some 15 European countries featured tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) on their lists of top 10 most searched for stocks in 2020, putting it in fifth place.

Netflix (NFLX) came in at number six in the ranking, perhaps impacted by its popularity during the coronavirus pandemic which saw users increase by 16 million during lockdown.

Investors across Europe were interested in Netflix in 2020 as the video streaming site appeared on the list of the top 10 stocks people most want to invest in in 11 European countries.

In joint seventh place were two Chinese companies — e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) and electric vehicle firm NIO (NIO), both featuring in the most popular stocks for 10 countries in Europe.

Video game company Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was at number eight, with investors in 8 European countries searching for the firm.

The 10 stocks Europeans most want to invest in. Chart: Invezz

Oil and gas company Shell (RDSB.L) and Plant-based meat substitute company Beyond Meat (BYND) tied at number nine, both appearing on five countries’ lists.

Rounding out the top 10 was Disney (DIS), featuring on the list of the top 10 stocks people most want to invest in in four European countries.

Invezz created the ranking by using an online analytics tool to discover the average monthly online search volumes for various company stocks in different European countries, taking into account different variations in the way people search stocks, and then adjusting the results from highest to lowest.

Data for Luxembourg, Georgia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Moldova, Andorra, Armenia, Iceland, and San Marino was not available.

