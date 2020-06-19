THC Kiss Cannabis Beverage Sells Out within Hours of Launch Online in B.C.

THC BioMed enters into Reseller Agreement for Saskatchewan

THC.CSE

THCBF - OTC

TFHC.F

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2020 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its ready-to-drink cannabis beverage shot, THC Kiss, was launched last week on the bccannabis store website and sold out within hours. THC's fulfillment department is now preparing its second order to B.C.

THC BioMed (CNW Group/THC BioMed)

"We are very happy with the launch of THC Kiss so far and excited to offer Canadians a true alternative to smoking cannabis," commented John Miller , President and CEO of THC BioMed.

Each 30ml bottle of THC Kiss contains 10 mg of THC.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a reseller agreement whereby National Cannabis Distribution ("NCD") will buy and resell cannabis products from the Company as one of two exclusive resellers of the Company's products in Saskatchewan .

The term of the Agreement is one year and will automatically renew unless terminated in accordance with the Agreement.

"National Cannabis Distribution has impressed us with its distribution network and business methods. We appreciate that it recognizes the quality and uniqueness of our products and has selected us as a supplier," said Mr. Miller.

About National Cannabis Distribution

National Cannabis Distribution is a cannabis wholeseller licensed pursuant to the Cannabis Control ( Saskatchewan ) Regulations. National Cannabis Distribution states its goal as being to deliver high quality cannabis products from Canada's finest farms to licensed retailers. It prides itself on distributing top quality products from both large and small Licensed Producers. It looks for products that aim to provide a unique experience to the customer, whether that's through cannabis strains or accessories.

About THC BioMed

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related in the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "aims," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that (a) THC Kiss will offer a true alternative to smoking cannabis, (b) NCD will buy and resell cannabis products from the Company, and (c) THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

