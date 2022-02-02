THC BioMed Sells Canada's Lowest Priced Edible in Ontario Cannabis Store

THC.CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that its THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are now available direct to consumers through Ontario Cannabis Store online and wholesale to Ontario retail stores. Adding to that significant development, the THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are the lowest priced edibles now available through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

THC BioMed Logo (CNW Group/THC BioMed)

This marks the launch of our THC KISS brand of full-spectrum cannabis edibles on Ontario Cannabis Store, the world's largest cannabis supplier. Ontario Cannabis Store now lists 6 THC BioMed products. THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are available for $2.95 per pack. Each pack contains 10 mg of THC.

We continue to build the business based on real market demand for our products and will make adjustments as we identify and refine our knowledge of consumer needs, patterns and trends.

"All of our products are manufactured in-house at our state-of-the-art facility in British Columbia. We have one of the most sophisticated indoor grow facilities in the world and will soon launch a new brand called High Expectations. The brand will carry very high THC potency strains with a minimum THC content of 24%," Commented John Miller, President and CEO of THC BioMed.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. Its product focus is on high-quality, high-potency beverages and edibles.

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services in the medical and recreational cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this industry.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements using words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include that (a) each pack contains 10 mg of THC, (b) the Company will continue to build the business based on real market demand for our products and make adjustments as it identifies and refines its knowledge of consumer needs, patterns and trends, (c) the Company will soon launch a new brand called High Expectations that will carry very high THC potency strains with a minimum THC content of 24%, and (d) the Company well-positioned to be in the forefront of this industry. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thc-biomed-sells-canadas-lowest-priced-edible-in-ontario-cannabis-store-301473711.html

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c2893.html

