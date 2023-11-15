"That's Not What Full-Time Means": This Recent Grad Took To TikTok To Share Her Wild Job Hunt Experience, And It's Proof That Today's Job Market Is Terrible

There is nothing easy about looking for a job — regardless of what field one is in.

Looking and applying for jobs is tiring. In the event you hear back from an employer, going through the actual interview process and doing any of the required tasks is oftentimes a lengthy and sometimes discouraging process.

In a video that has been viewed over 3 million times, content creator and recent grad, Alyssa Caribardi (@alyssacardib) took to TikTok to share her — rather frustrating — job-hunting experience.

She starts the video, saying, "I applied to over 300 hundred jobs, didn't hear back from anyone. Like anything and everything I was applying to because I'm desperate."

Alyssa went on to explain that out of the many jobs she applied for, one had finally reached out to her. She explained that it was for a social media position for a baseball organization — "I love baseball and I do social media so I'm like this is perfect," she said in her TikTok. @alyssacardib / Via TikTok

Here's where it went downhill. In her video, Alyssa explained that her first interview went well and she was asked to come in for a second one. "At this point, I asked about the salary because he said it was a full-time job with a salary. He said 'Yes, I want to do one more interview with you, I'll get you the numbers at that interview.'"

Alyssa went on a third interview and was told that it was down to her and one other candidate. The person hiring said he would call her if the job was hers or not. @alyssacardib / Via TikTok

Although not required in Florida — where Alyssa lives and was looking for jobs — she said that 50 percent of the jobs she applied for disclosed salary ranges, but not the one that she went on three interviews for.

Some states such as Colorado, Maryland, Connecticut, Nevada, Rhode Island, Washington, California, and New York have recently passed salary range transparency legislation, meaning salary ranges have to be disclosed in job descriptions in those states.

Alyssa was finally offered the job over the phone without knowing what the salary was. It turned out that Alyssa was offered a proposal for an independent contractor position where she would be paid based on “projects” equating to roughly $500 a month.

"That's not what full-time means and frankly, you just wasted so much of my time that obviously, I have to decline this offer," she told the hiring manager, according to her TikTok. @alyssacardib / Via TikTok

"My experience and qualifications aligned with this position, and other similar job postings presented salary ranges of $40,000-$60,000 per year, so that is what I was anticipating for this position," Alyssa told BuzzFeed.

Unfortunately, Alyssa's bizarre experience didn't stop there. She shared in her video that after declining the job offer, she posted a video to her TikTok account one night about her not having any plans.

The hiring manager proceeded to inappropriately text her at 11 pm after seeing her video. "I thought I would ask if you wanted to grab a drink," he texted her, according to her TikTok. She told him how weird him texting her was — especially after the terrible interview experience she just went through with this person. @alyssacardib / Via TikTok

Alyssa then posted about that texting exchange on her spam account. "The next thing I know a girl messages me and says, 'Hey, was this guy's name __?'" she explained in her video. The girl proceeded to tell Alyssa that her sister and this guy — the one who offered Alyssa a job and inappropriately asked her out — were in a long-term relationship around the time that this happened to Alyssa. Turns out the guy and this girl's sister got into a fight that night he asked Alyssa out and this person was arrested on two counts of assault and battery. WILD!

In the thousands of comments on Alyssa's video, people shared their thoughts on her experience, like this person who didn't expect the ending of Alyssa's story:

@alyssacardib / Via TikTok

This person who could relate to the frustration of applying to numerous jobs:

@alyssacardib / Via TikTok

Or this person who had to take a seasonal job just to have a job:

According to studies, today's hiring rate is slightly below past years making it comparable to early 2020 before the pandemic. @alyssacardib / Via TikTok

"I am not surprised that so many other people are facing similar struggles with the job market right now," Alyssa said.

Despite the many comments agreeing with her, Alyssa told BuzzFeed that she's surprised that some people are arguing that there are plenty of open jobs right now.

"What I believe they are failing to realize is, that while there may be plenty of job postings, many of them are either scams, fake postings, or so oversaturated with applicants that the chances of hearing back from the employer are slim to none," she told BuzzFeed. Damircudic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thankfully, Alyssa is now doing UGC (User Generated Content) and content creation on social media as her full-time job, and I'm so glad she didn't settle for that bogus opportunity.

Are you someone who is currently looking for a job? If so, how has your experience been so far? What are your thoughts on the current job market? Share with me all your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.