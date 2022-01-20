'That's live TV': Reporter hit by car during live shot quickly gets back on camera to wrap story

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A West Virginia TV reporter who was struck by a car during a live shot popped right back into the camera afterward and said, "That's live TV for you."

Tori Yorgey, a TV reporter for NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington, West Virginia, was hit by the car on Wednesday evening while she reported about a water main break in Dunbar, West Virginia.

In a video of the live shot, Yorgey is speaking to the camera when a car appears behind her and hits her in the back.

Quickly after she's hit, Yorgey yells into her microphone, "I just got hit by a car but I'm okay Tim. We're all good," as nearby bystanders are heard asking if she's okay.

"You know that's live TV for you, it's all good," Yorgey said.

"My whole life just flashed before my eyes," Yorgey said moments after the incident.

She later told her co-host in the studio the woman who hit her was "so nice" and that the woman didn't purposely run into Yorgey.

Several TV reporters came to Yorgey's defense, stating it's dangerous to leave a reporter alone during live shots in severe weather conditions or late at night.

Others said reporters have to do so many things at once that they can become distracted and more vulnerable for these incidents.

Yorgey was checked out at a hospital after the hit and was in good health, TODAY reported Thursday morning.

Yorgey was also applauded for her professionalism as she quickly finished her live shot although some wondered if it was in her best interest to continue.

"Again Tim, we'll get back to the report. We're on Roxalana Hills Drive in Dunbar, this is where that water break is," Yorgey said as she wrapped up her live shot.

