That's My Jam, review: an embarrassing, clattering, Americanised mess

Alesha Dixon, Michelle Visage, Mo Gilligan, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale on That's My Jam - BBC/Trae Patton

Don’t let the title deceive you. This wasn’t a gentle comedy-drama about two WI members squabbling over a jar of strawberry preserve at a village fête (more’s the pity). Instead That’s My Jam (BBC One) was a musical game show which proved enough to induce a migraine. Or at least an early night with a cold compress applied to one's brow.

This noisy new series is adapted from a US format, which was mainly the problem. The Jimmy Fallon-fronted original, itself cannibalised from the musical segments on Fallon’s late-night NBC talk show, was a hit when it debuted a year ago. However, importing it wholesale just didn’t work for UK audiences. It was too garish, too stop-start, simply too American.

Bafta-winning comedian Mo Gilligan, making his BBC debut, hosted as pairs of celebrity guests competed in musical challenges with try-hard punning names: Careless Whistler, Undercover Covers, Take On Mo, that sort of zany thing. Yet an over-fussy format meant they often had games within the games. “The next round is called Launch the Mic, so let’s play One-Second Wonders!” Hang on, what?

The UK edition was filmed on the same neon-lit set in Los Angeles, presumably with one eye on attracting Hollywood talent. This cunning plan clearly failed, as the first quartet of guests were distinctly B-list. Talent show judges Alesha Dixon and Michelle Visage took on former Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz. At least Dixon, the line-up's sole Briton, stole the show with her rap skills and pop knowledge. Her dominance made the contest so one one-sided, it was drained of any tension.

Michelle Visage and Mo Gilligan on That's My Jam - BBC/Evans Vestal Ward

By the time the interminable game reached its climactic round, it felt far longer than its hour running time. The finale was “Slay It, Don’t Spray It!”, with microphones squirting water at singers when they got the lyrics wrong. It was even lamer than it sounded, not least because the vain VIPs hid from the weedy water jets to protect their precious hairdos. They wouldn't get away with it in the Noel's House Party gunge tank.

Story continues

Rising star Gilligan did his best to jolly along proceedings but was reduced to shouty crowd work which worked better for the screeching live audience than viewers at home. It was like being stuck stone-cold sober at a drunken office karaoke party. There’s only so many times you can be told to “Give it up!” or “Go crazy!” before you fold your arms and flatly refuse.

The BBC has clearly thrown money at That’s My Jam, hoping for a light entertainment blockbuster to rival ITV’s The Masked Singer and Saturday Night Takeaway. Giving it a plum slot straight after the Strictly Come Dancing final underlined this ambition. Ballroom bandleader Dave Arch must have been watching with his fingers in his ears.

Over-stimulated, over-complicated and over here, this embarrassing, clattering mess was as much fun as gift-shopping on Christmas Eve. On this evidence, it belongs in the BBC’s hall of Saturday night shame alongside Hole in the Wall and Don’t Scare the Hare. That very much isn’t my jam, actually.