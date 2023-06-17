Take That's Howard Donald apologizes for liking homophobic tweets after being dropped from Pride event

Take That member Howard Donald is apologizing for his "huge error in judgment" in liking a series of homophobic and transphobic tweets that have sparked heavy backlash online and seen him subsequently dropped from an upcoming U.K. Pride event.

"I have made a huge error in my judgment liking social media posts that are derogatory towards the LGBTQIA+ community and for that, I am deeply sorry and I know I have let everyone down," he wrote in an Instagram Story statement on Saturday. "I am really disappointed in myself and I am sorry for any hurt that I have caused by my uneducated actions. I clearly have a lot to learn and it's a priority for me that I do this."

Screenshot of his apology on Howard Donald's Instagram Story.

Howard Donald/Instagram Howard Donald's apology on his Instagram Story

The "Back For Good" singer, 55, was previously scheduled to headline the Nottingham Pride Festival on July 29. However, the event's organizer GrooveBox announced that he has since been removed from its lineup in a FaceBook statement on Saturday.

"In light of recent events, Howard Donald will no longer be playing at our Nottingham Pride Festival on Saturday 29th July at Binks Yard," it read. "We would like to offer our thanks to the public for alerting us to the situation this morning and also appreciate your patience whilst we spoke to the relevant parties."

It continued, "We are working on confirming a replacement headliner alongside Horse Meat Disco, Tayce, Danny Beard & ESSEL for Nottingham Pride and will make an announcement in due course."

Howard Donald performs on stage during Take That's "Greatest Days" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Howard Donald

Howard has since deleted his Twitter account, but screenshots of his reported likes were shared in a tweet by Good Morning Britain co-host India Willoughby on Saturday. Among them were transphobic memes and tweets that described being nonbinary as "nonsense" and encouraged others to "defund Disney" alongside a screenshot of a banner for an upcoming Disney Pride concert in Los Angeles.

"Deeply disappointing to see Take That's Howard Donald liking transphobic and homophobic tweets — while playing Pride festivals," she wrote. "The LGBT community made that band. And no, being homophobic or transphobic is not just 'a different opinion.'"

Deeply disappointing to see Take That’s Howard Donald liking transphobic and homophobic tweets - while playing Pride festivals. The LGBT community made that band. And no, being homophobic or transphobic is not just “a different opinion.” pic.twitter.com/nz9VHnp8k2 — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 17, 2023

Take That currently consists of Donald, Gary Barlow, and Mark Owen. The original lineup of the chart-topping British boy band also included Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

