'That's bulls***': Justin Thomas fumes at golf rules during US Open after honesty costs him dear

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Corrigan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Thomas
    Justin Thomas
    American golfer
Justin Thomas railed against the rules of golf - GETTY IMAGES
Justin Thomas railed against the rules of golf - GETTY IMAGES

Justin Thomas railed against the rules of golf here during the third round of the US Open, labelling a regulation that caused him to drop as a shot as “bulls***”.

Thomas, the world No 5 who won his second major at last month’s US PGA Championship, was denied relief after his drive on the fourth came to rest a few inches to the right of a drain.

Under Rule 16.1, if player’s ball touches or is on an abnormal course condition, if it physically interferes with the area of intended stance and swing, then a drop is allowed without penalty.

However, after Thomas - whose mood had not been helped when the starter announced him on the first tee as “Justin Thomson” (watch video below) - called an official for a ruling, he was asked if it “interferes with his stance or his swing” and after answers to the negative, he was obliged to play it as it lies.

Somewhat inevitably, he hit the wedge fat and it came up 50 yards short in a bunker. “That’s what p—--s me off,” Thomas told caddie Jim Mackay. “So many other people would lie about being able to hit that... That’s bulls***, man.”

Later, he was rather more circumspect. “I could have told her [the referee] that I was going to [hit the drain] and gotten a free drop, but in the spirit of the game I didn't,” he said.

“It's unfortunate because it was a great drive, and I had a pitching wedge in my hands, and I could only hit the ball 100 yards. It’s very clear that my stance was altered and the ball was sitting bad because of that drain (watch video below).”

Looking for a low round to thrust himself back into contention, Thomas, 29, could only manage a 73 to stand on two-over and although he will take heart from his comeback heroics in Tulsa four weeks ago - he overhauled a seven-shot deficit in the final round - The Country Club is a tough place to charge.

Will Zalatoris, the 25-year-old California, showed what was possible in the tough, windy conditions, firing a brilliant 67 featuring four birdies and the solitary bogey. Zalatoris is emerging as a perennial challenger in the majors, despite not having yet broken his duck on the PGA Tour.

He was beaten by Thomas in a play-off at the US PGA and also finished second in last year’s Masters. But those close calls are not the whole of it. In seven major starts, Zalatoris has racked up five top eights. And this looks like being another.

There is no LIV Golf presence at the business end of the leaderboard. Fifteen of the players who have signed with the Saudi rebel circuit set out here in Boston, but only four survived the cut. Dustin Johnson is the best-placed on two-over, following a 71, while Richard Bland, the 49-year-old defector from Southampton, is on four-over after a 72.

LIV’s next $25 million, no-cut event is in 12 days time in Portland, Oregon. That 48-man field is set to be announced early next week and rumours are rife that there could be a few new big names in the their ranks, with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama a strong mention in the locker room.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Aurélie Rivard wins 3rd medal of Para swimming worlds with backstroke bronze

    Aurélie Rivard can't stop winning medals. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native swam to a bronze medal in the women's S10, 100-metre backstroke at the Para swimming world championships on Saturday in Madeira, Portugal. The podium finish is her third at the event and first bronze, to go along with a pair of gold medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle finals. "Just as I expected, I wanted to leave everything in the pool. Backstroke isn't really my thing but I went in to fight for a medal as muc

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Formula One teams say timing of FIA's decision to act on "porpoising" was poor

    MONTREAL — Most Formula One teams were in the air en route to Montreal when their sport's governing body announced it was stepping in to counter the troublesome bouncing of cars. Teams arrived Thursday for the Montreal Grand Prix to discover the FIA had issued a technical directive to reduce bouncing — also known as "porpoising" — that's been the bane of numerous drivers this season, most notably seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Teams and drivers are split on the regulations. But most w