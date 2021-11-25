Thanksgiving Xfinity outage strips users’ TV and Internet from Miami to Miami Beach

About 30,000 Xfinity customers from west of West Miami to Miami Beach were thrown back in time to the era of radio and conversation by an outage that killed TV, internet and phone service.

A message on an account in Miami’s 33125 zip code said Xfinity was working to resolve the issue by 4:27 p.m., which would be right before kickoff of the NFL’s second game of the day, the Las Vegas Raiders at the Dallas Cowboys. An outage map showed outages stretching across Miami-Dade County.

The Xfinity outage map, as of 12:15 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Some exclamation points represent 1,000 to 2,500 customers. Other exclamation points represent over 2,500 customers.

The outage struck around 11:30 a.m., as traditional Thanksgiving viewing segued from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade to the first NFL game of the day, always hosted by the Detroit Lions. This probably left some gatherings navigating familial and/or political minefields instead of focusing attention on the once-again woeful Lions doing their annual version of the WKRP Turkey Drop.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

For about 30,000 Xfinity customers, everything died around 11:30 a.m.

