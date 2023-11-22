Thanksgiving travel - live: Thousands of flights delayed on busiest travel day of the year

A storm will move over the central and eastern US just in time to disrupt Americans’ Thanksgiving travel plans.

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest road travel day for US holiday travelers, with more than 49 million Americans expected to drive to their destinations during the Thanksgiving stretch.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow are expected to move from the central US across the Midwest and ultimately into the northeast just in time for the holiday.

The storm system will hit the Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Tuesday before turning northeast for the mid and latter portion of the week.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York warned travelers in the state to be cautious as there was a risk of “extreme winter weather” during peak travel days.

Tuesday will bring severe thunderstorms, rain, snow and wind to much of the eastern half of the US. Those storms are expected to wane on Wednesday, making way for an undisturbed Thanksgiving Day in most parts of the US.

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:15 , Graig Graziosi

Travelers flying out of Washington DC and Baltimore for Thanksgiving have felt the brunt of weather-related flight delays Tuesday.

Between Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Dulles International Airport, 40 flights have been delayed this afternoon.

The ongoing winter storm moving east toward the US east cost and northeast is currently situated directly over the Washington DC and Baltimore area.

Flight delays in New York and the northeast may increase later in the evening as the storm moves into the region.

California Interstate 10 reopens after arson just in time for Thanksgiving travel

Tuesday 21 November 2023 20:48 , Graig Graziosi

California’s I-10 near Los Angeles reopened on Monday after it was temporarily closed for repairs. Portions of the highway were shut down after a suspected arsonist lit a fire on the roadway.

The freeway was reopened just in time to allow access to Thanksgiving travelers.

Traffic is now flowing on all five lanes in each direction on the I-10, ahead of tomorrow morning’s commute and before the Thanksgiving holiday! pic.twitter.com/pQvVCK0zV2 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 20, 2023

Of course, even with the I-10 reopen, it’s still Los Angeles.

Thank god they reopened the 10, there is no more traffic in LA. pic.twitter.com/T9R07XjqP8 — Chris (@ilovetransit) November 21, 2023

WATCH: Pre-Thanksgiving forecast update

Tuesday 21 November 2023 19:54 , Graig Graziosi

DOT head Pete Buttigieg tells air travelers they are entitled to full refunds if their flights are cancelled

Tuesday 21 November 2023 19:20 , Graig Graziosi

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted a video on Tuesday informing air travelers of their rights — and what compensation they can expect — in the event of flight cancellations or delays this holiday season.

"This year, we have seen some of the busiest air travel days in US history. And so far this year, our aviation system has been handling the increased volume well. In fact, cancellations are lower than they were before the pandemic, and we're pushing hard to keep it that way."

"If your flight does get delayed or cancelled, know that the Department of Transportation has your back. For example, we have obtained enforceable commitments from the ten largest airlines to cover expenses for things like rebooking, meals, and more when you face delays or cancellations that are the airline's responsibility. You should also know you are entitled to a full cash refund if your flight is cancelled for any reason."

Mr Buttigieg said the DOT's regulations have helped return more than $2.5bn dollars to travelers whose flights have been cancelled. He recommended air travelers to visit FlightRights.gov to review their rights as travelers before they set off for their holiday destinations.

If you're taking a flight this Thanksgiving, here are a few things you should know. pic.twitter.com/LpOsn3ikT2 — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 21, 2023

New York State DOT offers tips for holiday drivers

Tuesday 21 November 2023 18:57 , Graig Graziosi

The New York State Department of Transportation offered up a list of tips for holiday travelers taking to the roads to reach their destinations this Thanksgiving.

Much of NYS is expected to receive some amount of winter ❄ weather beginning early afternoon today through Wednesday. Please plan ahead and give yourself extra time to reach your destination safely. pic.twitter.com/NNSji2XrGX — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) November 21, 2023

Northern New York and northern New England are expected to see freezing rain and sleet this evening with the potential for some snow overnight, though accumulation is unlikely in all but the most elevated of the affected regions.

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day for road travelers. AAA recommends that drivers leave either early or late in the day to avoid the worst of the holiday traffic.

Thanksgiving will be chilly, but mostly dry, according to forecasters

Tuesday 21 November 2023 18:04 , Graig Graziosi

After a wet and windy Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving day is expected to be relatively dry, but chilly across much of the US.

“High temperatures in the Central and Southern Plains will average 10 to 20 degrees below the norm. Meanwhile in the Northwest, temperatures will be mild for the most part as high pressure builds across the region,” the NOAA reports.

New York Mayor Eric Adams issues travel advisory

Tuesday 21 November 2023 17:10 , Graig Graziosi

New York Mayor Eric Adams issued a travel advisory for the city’s residents on Tuesday, warning them of heavy rains and strong winds heading into the Thanksgiving holiday stretch.

“@nycemergencymgt has issued a travel advisory for today, November 21, through tomorrow, November 22. Be prepared for heavy rains and strong winds. Bundle up, add extra time for travel, and follow @NotifyNYC for more updates as we have them,” the mayor wrote.

.@nycemergencymgt has issued a travel advisory for today, November 21, through tomorrow, November 22.



Be prepared for heavy rains and strong winds.



Bundle up, add extra time for travel, and follow @NotifyNYC for more updates as we have them. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 21, 2023

Some parts of New England may get up to three inches of snow

Tuesday 21 November 2023 15:43 , Graig Graziosi

While most of the snow that will fall late Tuesday night on New England will melt before accumulation is possible, there are some higher-elevation areas where forecasters expect it to stick.

Massachusetts broadcaster WBZ-TV’s weather team predicts up to three inches of snow could accumulate — for a few hours — in the northern, higher elevation portions of the state.

Most of that snow will be compacted and will melt as temperatures increase on Wednesday.

Rain stretching from Atlanta to Washington DC and New York

Tuesday 21 November 2023 15:00 , Graig Graziosi

A band of rain stretching from Atlanta northward to Washington DC will soak the region Tuesday, causing possible delays and disruptions to holiday travelers.

The rain will move northeast from Washington DC to New York around 5pm.

Freezing rain and sleet are possible in northern New York and northern New England.

Tuesday’s forecast map

Tuesday 21 November 2023 14:27 , Graig Graziosi

Freezing rain is possible in the northeast, thunderstorms are forming throughout the Midwest, and both may contribute to delays and disruptions for holiday travelers on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service forecast map for Tuesday.

A National Weather Service forecast map showing freezing rain arriving in the northeast and thunderstorms forming in the Midwest just in time to disrupt Thanksgiving travel (National Weather Service)

WATCH: Disruptive storm to strike amid busiest Thanksgiving travel times

Tuesday 21 November 2023 07:00 , Graig Graziosi

WATCH: Weather forecast: Thanksgiving week

Tuesday 21 November 2023 02:00 , Graig Graziosi

WATCH: 2.5M passengers expected at LAX over Thanksgiving

Tuesday 21 November 2023 00:00 , Graig Graziosi

WATCH: Disruptive storm to strike amid busiest Thanksgiving travel times

Monday 20 November 2023 19:09 , Graig Graziosi

Welcome to the live blog

Monday 20 November 2023 17:07 , Graig Graziosi

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog.

Winter weather and severe storms threaten to disrupt millions of Americans traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

Severe storms were forecasted for the Gulf coast south on Monday. Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and snow are expected to blow across the central US, through the Midwest, and into the northeast on Tuesday. Forecasters believe the severe weather will weaken on Wednesday, making way for an otherwise clear Thanksgiving Day in much of the US.