Thanksgiving travel conditions in KC area looking good; chance of post-holiday snow falls

Showers have come to an end across much of the Kansas City area, although a few pockets of light sprinkles could pop up mid-morning Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday as drier conditions are expected through Thanksgiving. Temperatures will climb into mid- to upper 40s in the afternoon before dipping into the upper 20s overnight.

Despite sunny skies on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach a high in the mid-40s. Typically, Kansas City sees temperatures range from a low of 31 to a high of 51 degrees.

“Travel conditions for Thanksgiving look pretty good around the KC Area,” the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Only a slight chance for wintry precip Sat night.”

Weather conditions closer to normal return Thanksgiving Day as the high is expected to be near 50 degrees.

But the warmer conditions will be short lived as front will bring colder weather to the region. Temperatures are expected to remain below 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday will pretty much be a repeat of the day before, with temperatures expect to reach a high of 38 degrees and a low around 28 degrees. There is a slight chance of light wintry precipitation Saturday night into Sunday morning. The impacts, however, look minimal, the weather service said.

“Most precipitation right now would be mixed rain/snow with the potential (10 to 15%) for a trace (dusting) of snow on grassy or elevated surfaces through Sunday morning,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday, although high temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal.