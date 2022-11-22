Thanksgiving travel: The best and worst times to drive to avoid traffic

Despite record-high gas prices, drivers should prepare for hectic roads this Thanksgiving.

As typical with Thanksgiving, most travelers will be driving to their destination, causing typical holiday traffic. After missing past holidays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said, people are more than ready to see their friends and family.

"Drivers can anticipate more traffic than normal around Thanksgiving, especially the Wednesday before the holiday, where commute traffic mixes with people trying to get out of town," Bob Pishue, transportation analyst for INRIX, told USA TODAY.

For those who are traveling by car for Thanksgiving, here's what to know.

When is the worst time to leave for Thanksgiving weekend?

As usual, the worst traffic will be on Wednesday and Thanksgiving itself, according to recent data by AAA and INRIX. On Wednesday, traffic will peak between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday as people prepare for dinner.

When returning home over the weekend from Friday to Sunday, peak traffic times will be 4 p,m. to 8 p.m.

When is the best time to leave for Thanksgiving weekend?

The key to avoiding heavy traffic will be to plan your drive accordingly. According to Google Maps data from last year, the best time to start your Thanksgiving drive is Monday after 8 p.m.

Otherwise, drivers should try to be on the road by early Wednesday, before 8 a.m., and Thursday before 11 a.m.

Plan your drive home for the morning or after 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, according to INRIX.

Worst travel times in major US cities

Traffic in several U.S. cities could reach "more than double normal delays" over Thanksgiving weekend. Expect the busiest highways in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles.

Atlanta

Worst corridor: I-85 South; Clairmont Rd to MLK Jr Dr

Worst day: Wednesday

Worst time: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Peak travel time increase: 105%

Chicago

Worst corridor: I-290 West, Morgan Street to Wolf Road

Worst day: Wednesday

Worst time: 3-5 p.m.

Peak travel time increase: 99%

Los Angeles

Worst corridor: I-5 South, Colorado Street to Florence Avenue

Worst day: Wednesday

Worst time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Peak travel time increase: 144%

New York

Worst corridor: I-278 South, I-495 to 6th Ave

Worst day: Wednesday

Worst time: 2:45-4:45 p.m.

Peak travel time increase: 158%

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thanksgiving travel: The best and worst times to avoid traffic