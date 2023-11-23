Thanksgiving is the most common day for cooking fires in the US. Here's how to safely prepare your holiday meal.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries in the United States, and the top two days cooking fires start are Thanksgiving and the day before.

An estimated 1,160 home cooking fires were reported to officials across the country on Thanksgiving Day 2021, a 297% increase over the daily average, according to the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association. That year, emergency personnel responded to about 170,000 home cooking fires nationally, according to data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Most of these flames spark because people leave their cooking unattended, according to the NFPA, which raises awareness to prevent house fires. As Thanksgiving approaches, and as Americans prepare to spend more than triple the amount of time cooking, officials released tips to stay safe over the holiday.

The Red Cross advised people to stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling, and broiling foods. Frying a turkey, in particular, is considered risky, according to officials.

"We all think, 'It won’t happen to me,'" said Ron Simms, a Colorado Fire Authority battalion chief. "Have the mindset that it can happen to you."

From 2017 to 2021, cooking was the leading cause of reported home fires and the second leading cause of death in these incidents, according to NFPA. Ranges were involved in 53% of residential fires and 88% of cooking fire deaths.

"We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable holiday, so don’t leave the kitchen while you’re cooking," Red Cross Executive Director Melissa Venable said in a news release.

Here are some more tips to safely cook a holiday meal:

What do I do if there is a cooking fire in my kitchen?

If a small grease fire starts, use a fitting lid to smother the flames and then turn off the burner, Simms said. Don’t take the lid off or the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time.

If the oven catches fire, turn the heat off and do not open the door until the flames are completely out; air outside the oven can refuel the fire. Stand to the side when opening the oven, officials warned.

Smaller fires can be put out without emergency intervention, but officials should be called if the flames and char spread above the stove or on the wall or ceiling.

How to prepare for a day (or two) of holiday cooking

Clean the oven in advance, Simms said. Burned food or debris can ignite and start a fire. The stovetop should also be cleaned regularly to avoid any grease buildup.

If, for any reason, the cook needs to leave the kitchen, officials advice to turn everything off, take food out of the oven, and take pans off hot burners.

If the stove is on, you should be near the stove, Simms said.

Simms also recommends keeping nearby when cooking: well-fitting pans and a fire extinguisher or baking soda to put out small fires. Keep flammable things off and away from your stovetop, even if the burners aren't on, he said.

The Red Cross also suggests not wearing loose clothing while cooking. And Simms added that it's a good time to check smoke detector batteries.

Deep frying a turkey this Thanksgiving? Be sure you don't make these mistakes.

When cooking around pets, kids or a lot of people

Cooking around guests can be distracting, Simms said. He recommended cooks remain vigilant about what is near the stove because anything, including oven mitts and food packaging, can catch fire.

Keep an eye on pets and kids, and consider making the kitchen a pet- and kid-free zone, Simms said. Turn pan handles toward the wall to prevent kids from grabbing them.

When done cooking, make sure the oven, stove and any other appliances are turned off.

Frying a turkey: Potentially dangerous and irresistible flavor

Frying a turkey is a potentially dangerous (albeit tasty) way to prepare the Thanksgiving classic.

"With the speed of deep-frying, the irresistible flavor and juiciness, turkey frying has become a Thanksgiving tradition for some," according to State Farm. But the insurance company warned the fryers can cause fires and serious injury.

Each year, deep fryers cause an average of 60 injuries, 5 deaths and over $15 million in property damage, according to the NFPA.

The association "strongly discourages" frying a turkey, and instead recommends buying one from a grocery store or restaurant, or purchasing a fryer that does not use oil.

Here are some tips from State Farm to safely fry a turkey:

Don’t fry a frozen turkey. Make sure it is completely thawed.

Turn off the burner as you put the turkey in the pot in case the oil overflows.

Check the temperature of the oil throughout cooking, because overheated oil can cause a fire.

Wear proper attire to protect arms, hands and legs from the hot oil.

Don’t leave the fryer unattended while it's on, even while waiting for the oil to heat up.

Turn off the burner and wait 24 hours for the oil to completely cool before storing or safely disposing of it.

Cooking tips from the health department

Don’t let distractions or a busy day of cooking mess up your meal. The Larimer County Department of Health and the Environment in Colorado shared the following tips for making sure your Thanksgiving meal will make your guests satisfied, not sick:

Separate raw meats from other foods and use separate cutting boards and utensils to prepare them.

Cook the turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, and cook it at an oven temperature of 325 degrees or higher.

Use three places to check the internal temperature of the holiday bird: the innermost part of the thigh, the thickest part of the breast and the innermost part of the wing.

Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of them being cooked. Leftover turkey should be cut into smaller pieces and stored in smaller containers.

Leftover turkey is safe to eat in the fridge for 3-4 days and is safe indefinitely when frozen (but eat it within 2-6 months for the best quality).

Make sure to reheat leftover turkey back to 165 degrees before enjoying.

What's safe to feed your dog from the Thanksgiving table?

There are some traditional Thanksgiving foods that are generally safe for dogs to eat, but its important to ensure the food they're getting is plain. That means no seasoned turkey or vegetables and no mashed potatoes with butter or milk.

Of course, every pet is different.

Here are some things the American Kennel Club says are generally safe for dogs to eat:

Plain potatoes or sweet potatoes (baked or boiled without any seasonings)

Apples (cut out the core)

Turkey meat (unseasoned and without bones or skin)

Plain green beans or peas

Pumpkin puree

The list of foods dogs should avoid is much longer:

Turkey bones, skin and gravy

Mashed potatoes

Casseroles

Stuffing

Chocolate

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Average cost of a Thanksgiving: We're breaking down what you need to know

