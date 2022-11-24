Thanksgiving: Which grocery stores are open today across the US?

Saman Javed
·2 min read
A Whole Foods store (Getty)
A Whole Foods store (Getty)

On Thursday 24 November, people across the US will gather with their family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, an annual holiday to commemorate all that they are grateful for.

One of the key components of the day is a lavish traditional dinner. While dishes vary among states, families and cultures, a roast turkey is usually central to the meal and pumpkin pie a popular staple.

However, as is often the case when it comes to major celebrations, an ingredient or two can get missed out during the extensive planning required for hosting large-scale family events.

Thankfully, a number of stores and big supermarkets are still open on the public holiday.

We recommend double-checking for opening times in your local area before setting out, however.

Here are some of the stores that are open and those that are closed.

Open grocery stores

  • Acme – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • Albertsons – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • Amigo’s – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • City Market – Open until 4pm but pharmacy closed.

  • Food Lion – Open until 3pm.

  • Fred Meyer – Open until 4pm.

  • Giant Food Stores – Open until 2pm but pharmacy closed.

  • H-E-B – Open 6am to 12pm but pharmacy closed.

  • Harris Teeter – Open until 2pm

  • Jewel Osco – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • King Soopers – Open until 4pm but pharmacy closed.

  • Kroger – Open until 4pm.

  • Lucky Supermarkets – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • Market Street – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • Pavilions – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • Safeway – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • Vons – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • Tom Thumb – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • United Supermarkets – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • Whole Foods – Most locations are open but check for limited hours.

  • WinCo – Open until 3pm.

Closed grocery stores

Many retailers have decided to keep their stores closed this Thanksgiving.

Some, like Walmart, say they have chosen not to open as a thank you to their hard-working staff and to give them the opportunity to spend the day with their loved ones.

The following stores will remain closed.

  • Aldi

  • BJ's Wholesale

  • Costco

  • Natural Grocers

  • Target

  • Trader Joe's

  • Walmart

