Thanksgiving football: Which NFL games are on TV on Turkey Day?

The NFL has a tradition of playing Thanksgiving Day games every season. The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions regularly play on Turkey Day but which teams will join them this year?

Thanksgiving Day Matchups

The Detroit Lions will play the Green Bay Packers at 11:30 a.m. at Ford Field.

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders at 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

The final Thanksgiving game will be an NFC West divisional matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at 7:20 p.m. at Lumen Field.

Halftime performances

The Dallas Cowboys will have country music legend Dolly Parton performing at their halftime show. The Detroit Lions will have up-and-coming rapper Jack Harlow perform.

Streaming options

The Detroit Lions game will air on FOX and can be streamed on the FOX Sports website and app

The Dallas Cowboys game will be broadcast on CBS and can be streamed on the CBS Sports website.

The Seahawks game will air on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock or the Sunday Night Football website