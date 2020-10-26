Thanksgiving festivities may have affected COVID-19 numbers in hot spots: Ont. govt

The recent Thanksgiving festivities have affected Ontario's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in a handful of hot spots, the provincial government said Monday as it faced questions about the effectiveness of stricter measures in those areas.

Christine Elliott said the province imposed stricter health measures on three hot spot regions, including Toronto, around the same time as the holiday.

While the number of new daily infections is starting to decrease in some areas, such as Ottawa, in the others regions "we're not seeing that happen quite as quickly as we'd like to," Elliott said.

"We're also seeing some of the impacts from Thanksgiving several weeks ago, so we've got that adding to the increase in community transmission, but we are also starting to see some of the numbers in some of the modified areas," she said.

Elliott's comments came a day after Ontario - one of the two provinces hit hardest by the pandemic - recorded its highest single-day increase in cases.

The province reported more than 1,000 new cases on Sunday for the first time since the start of the global health crisis. The number of new infections dropped to 851 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a level comparable to last week.

Of those, 281 cases were in Toronto, 215 in Peel Region, 90 in York Region and 76 in Ottawa.

Quebec also hit a grim milestone over the weekend in surpassing 100,000 total infections. The province reported 879 new cases on Sunday, and 808 on Monday.

Earlier this month, Quebec tightened restrictions in regions under its highest COVID-19 alert level, closing down gyms, putting limits on team sports and making masks mandatory for high school students.

Premier Francois Legault has hinted that some of those restrictions would remain in effect beyond the initial 28-day period, which is set to end Wednesday for Montreal and Quebec City.

That possibility has faced pushback from a group of roughly 200 Quebec business owners who say they plan to reopen their gym, dance, yoga or martial arts facilities on Thursday despite the rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press