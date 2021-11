Thanksgiving cooking became little tougher for 1,724 Duke Energy customers who lost power shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.

The outage effected homes in the Mineral Springs/Rumble Road area, which sits just north of Interstate 85 and east of W.T. Harris Boulevard, according to Duke.

Duke said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging its equipment.

The energy company estimated power would be back on at 2:45 p.m.