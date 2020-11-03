Thanksgiving amid COVID-19: How to safely enjoy the holiday, according to experts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The holidays can promote a lot of interpersonal stress.

Thanksgiving, in particular, “has always been dicey for families,” said Sara Hopkins, director of outpatient mental health services for Rochester Regional Health. “Emotions run high anyway, and this year is all the more stressful.”

In 2020, the question isn’t whether it’s wise to talk politics with Uncle Joe during the dessert course – it’s whether it makes sense to gather for Thanksgiving, period.

Medical experts agree that having people congregate in small, poorly ventilated indoor spaces for extended periods of time should be avoided during the coronavirus pandemic, especially as COVID-19 cases rise across the country.

In multiple interviews, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has expressed concern that upcoming holiday celebrations could further increase transmission rates of the novel respiratory illness and is advising Americans to forgo their big, traditional Thanksgiving Day plans.

Dr. Emil P. Lesho, an epidemiologist and infectious disease consultant for Rochester Regional Health, agrees. Unlike in the past, he and his wife aren’t traveling to visit family for Thanksgiving this year. “We’re staying put,” he said, and he’s urging his relatives to do the same.

“How are you going to sit 6 feet apart? At Thanksgiving, you’ve got a bunch of people sitting around a table, and that’s high-risk,” he said. “You’re not going to sit 6 to 12 feet apart from each other.”

But as much as holiday gatherings can be fraught, “For some families, not being able to be together after almost a year of not being together is hard,” Hopkins said. “It’s stressful to not be able to do that.”

For those who don’t want to skip Thanksgiving entirely, steps can be taken to mitigate the risks.

Keep your circle small

The safest way to go is to keep your celebration small by limiting the guest list to members of your own household – “the people you already live with,” Dr. Brenda L. Tesini, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Rochester Medical Center, said.

One step beyond that would be including people outside your household with whom you routinely interact and share similar pandemic-related behaviors, she said.

Before inviting anyone into your home, it’s imperative you understand how they’ve been conducting themselves throughout the public health crisis, Tesini said.

It’s not the time to “get together with a relative who has been quite vocal about not wearing a mask and not social distancing,” she said, or with relatives from around the country.

Fauci warns against Thanksgiving: How to stay safe indoors from the coronavirus during cold seasons?

More: Thanksgiving would be the earliest a COVID-19 vaccine could arrive, Pfizer says

There are no guarantees

While you might embrace the idea of choosing your Thanksgiving dinner guests judiciously, there are no guarantees.

It is impossible for even small, well-acquainted groups of people to know each other’s COVID-19 status definitively.

People can get themselves tested ahead of time, and Lesho encourages that. But, “A test is only negative at the time you’re tested,” he said, and rapid-results tests aren’t entirely reliable.

Family members might assume that their loved ones are not infected simply because they know them well.

Many of the COVID-19 clusters that have popped up recently have resulted from small gatherings of well-acquainted people who weren’t wearing masks, Lesho said.

Something else to consider about Thanksgiving celebrations is that they’re often intergenerational. Older people are more likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19, and “It’s really hard to ask grandchildren to not hug their grandparents,” Tesini said.

Do HEPA filters help?

Throughout the pandemic, but especially with the holidays approaching, there has been talk on social media and elsewhere about using portable air purifiers with HEPA, or high-efficiency particulate-arresting, filters to increase the safety of indoor gatherings.

HEPA filters are indeed capable of trapping particles far smaller than the virus particles that cause COVID-19, so HEPA devices could provide some protection.

But, “How effective they are depends on the size of the space and how much air is getting through the filter,” Tesini said.

Story continues