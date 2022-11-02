Thanksgiving 2022: What stores are open? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022. Here's what else is closed.

Thanksgiving is inching closer, which means holiday parties, dinner preparations and early Black Friday deals. If you're planning to run out to the store however, note that most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, which falls this year on Thursday, November 25. Stores that will be closed for the holiday include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, The Home Depot and Costco. Shipping services like USPS, FedEx and UPS will also be closed for Thanksgiving, so don't anticipate mailing anything out.

Select grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open Thursday, but will operate with limited holiday hours. If in-store shopping is on your agenda, check out our updated list of open and closed retailers below, which includes major chains like Home Depot, Nordstrom and Macy's.

Target and Walmart on Thanksgiving: Closed for third year

After the pandemic hit in 2020, Target was one of the first retailers to announce it would continue to permanently close on Thanksgiving, even after the world opened back up. Similarly, Walmart stores were closed for Thanksgiving 2020 for the first time since the late 1980s. Since then, the retailer has continued this pattern: Walmart stores will be closed for Thanksgiving 2022 as well.

Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's closed Thanksgiving

Retailers Costco, Home Depot and Lowe's traditionally close on Thanksgiving, so don't expect this year to be any different. Costco stays closed for other major holidays as well, including New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Stores closed Thanksgiving 2022

Stores open Thanksgiving 2022

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Thanksgiving stores open: Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more