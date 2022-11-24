Thanksgiving 2022: Kim Kardashian, Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate, share gratitude

Like millions of Americans across the country, Lea Michele readied herself for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning. But, rather than preparing to watch in her pajamas on the couch, she got ready to perform.

The actress and singer, who currently stars in Broadway's "Funny Girl", kicked off the 96th annual Macy's parade with a killer performance with some of the show's cast. But before she did, she posted a video on TikTok ahead of the iconic Thanksgiving celebration.

"Funny Girls at the Thanksgiving Day Parade! @funnygirlbwyofficial," she captioned the video, which was set to Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled."

While Michele attended the parade live, many big names tuned in from home, including President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

More stars shared holiday messages, including what they are grateful for, through Thanksgiving.

Dylan Dreyer

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer stood in for colleague Al Roker at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and she shared several photos and some video footage from the morning on Instagram.

"Let’s have a parade!!!" she wrote. "Happy Thanksgiving to your families and to all you love! It was a true honor to step in this morning and help out my dear friend @alroker who was sincerely missed this year at the @macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. Hope you have a wonderful day!"

Al Roker

The longtime meteorologist Al Roker, who has been away from the "Today" show in recovery after being hospitalized for blood clots, left the hospital Thursday to return home for Thanksgiving.

"So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner," he wrote.

Michelle Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama posted a family photo Thursday morning on Instagram and Twitter, sharing warm Thanksgiving wishes.

"I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food. From our family to yours, have a happy Thanksgiving!" she wrote.

Barack Obama

Like his wife, former President Barack Obama took to Instagram to share holiday wishes, too.

The former commander-in-chief shared two photos of himself serving food.

"Wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving!" he wrote. "As we celebrate, let's give thanks for all the blessings in our lives and give back when we can. We’re also thinking of the brave men and women serving our country far from their home.

Kathie Lee Gifford

Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday for many, including Kathie Lee Gifford.

The media personality, 69, told Fox News in an interview published Wednesday that it's "my favorite holiday of the whole year" because "it's about gratitude."

She told the outlet that Thanksgiving is "the only day of the year that I actually cook" and she makes many of the dishes her late mother did for the food-focused holiday.

"My mom was an unbelievable cook," she said. "She couldn't boil water when she was 19 and got married, but she learned to be an amazing cook. So she taught me and my sister and my brother all of her amazing recipes."

Ina Garten

Culinary fairy godmother Ina Garten set her table early Thanksgiving day sharing holiday wishes with her followers on Instagram.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope you have so much to give thanks for!" she wrote.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thanksgiving day to share images of a friendsgiving dinner she shared with Tristan Thompson and young men who are incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick in Malibu.

"This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country," she wrote.

"These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior," she continued. "Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can’t wait to see them all come true."

Bebe Rexha

Singer Bebe Rexha got ready to perform at the halftime show of the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Thanksgiving game Thursday, sharing her sound check on Instagram.

"SOUND CHECK!!! So excited to perform," she wrote.

