Thanks to Mamata-Abhishek for Keeping Me in 'Playing 11': Babul Supriyo

A day after former Union minister Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the leader addressed a press conference in Kolkata on Sunday, 19 September, and thanked Mamata Banerjee and the TMC for giving him a chance in the 'playing 11'.

"I thank Mamata didi, Abhishek Banerjee, and TMC for giving me a chance in the 'playing 11'. I am aware of trolling on social media. I've been engaged in politics for the last seven years. I felt it was a good opportunity (on joining TMC) for public welfare," Supriyo said, according to news agency ANI.

The two-time Asansol MP and former Union Minister of State said that he wanted to continue doing "grassroots politics" and serve people. Supriyo also mentioned that he would be resigning as an MP and sought an appointment with the Speaker regarding the same on Wednesday.

Babul Supriyo Joining TMC Has No Impact on Party: Bengal BJP

Earlier during the day, the BJP West Bengal unit claimed that Supriyo's resignation had no impact on the saffron party.

West Bengal BJP leaders termed Surpiyo an 'opportunist' who joined the party before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and left soon after being dropped from the Union cabinet.

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said, "Supriyo lost his popularity among cadre and people in his Lok Sabha constituency Asansol. He was completely missing from his constituency for over eight months. He has lost his popularity in the state and that is one of the reasons behind Supriyo losing Assembly polls five months ago."

Ghosh said that his only priority was to remain 'mantri' (minister) without working for people. "Soon after being dropped from the Union cabinet, Babul announced to quit politics. Within two days he changed his mind and said he will remain an MP to serve the people of Asansol. Yesterday, he joined TMC. His only agenda is to get a position not service," Ghosh said.

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, too, had a war of words with Supriyo on Twitter. Dasgupta's said that Supriyo's "defection may end up damaging his own image".

Supriyo responded on Sunday and said, "Did I create history by shifting sides? Well, all the ‘rivals’ who joined the BJP, were embraced and made to sit on top posts – while ignoring all those ‘real’ BJP grassroots fighters – should be dumped because they may have all spoiled their images (like you said I did) and tarnished BJP’s image. Right?"

The anger is surely real but so was mine DadaIt was expected&isnfair too•I accept it•But what abt this same Babul publicly protesting against inducting ‘outsiders’ into BJP?Did BJP do good to it’s image then?Plz ask the same supporters who were sidelined by these ‘outsiders’ https://t.co/yJNmBZId7t — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 19, 2021

Chris Cairns 'Grateful' After Surgery; Prepares for His 'Greatest Challenge'