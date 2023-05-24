Thanks Gwyneth, but I’d rather not give my dad a sex toy for Father’s Day

Father's Day sex toy

Every Father’s Day, my son gives me a nice little present. It’s very thoughtful of him. I do appreciate it. All the same, I can’t help noticing a pattern in his choice of gifts. As a rule, they tend to be suitable not so much for a middle-aged man as for a small boy.

On Father’s Day last year, for example, he gave me a jar of sweets. As it happens, his own favourite brand. Then, shortly after I’d unwrapped it, the jar mysteriously disappeared. It turned out to be downstairs, on the sofa, where my son was watching TV. “I’m just guarding your sweets for you,” he explained. Then, after a brief pause, he asked innocently: “Can I have one?”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, I’m not sure I actually got to eat any of those sweets myself. Not that I’m complaining. It was still a lovely thought. And anyway, it could have been much worse.

He could have given me a certain item from Gwyneth Paltrow’s gift guide, instead.

Specially for Father’s Day, Goop – Paltrow’s upmarket lifestyle website – is selling a range of presents that it believes are ideal for your dear old dad. And, among the toiletries, jumpers and gadgets, it’s included something eye-popping.

A sex toy. To be specific: a $219 “hands-free vibrator for prostate stimulation”. And no, it hasn’t been included by mistake. As the listing proudly declares: “Yes, we did put a vibrator in this gift guide!”

Now, I don’t mean to sound like a prude. Men can use sex toys if they wish. But what sort of man would be happy to receive a sex toy from his own children? And for that matter, what sort of children would want to give a sex toy to their father? Perhaps teenagers who are so revolted by the mere thought of their parents having sex that they want to put them off it for life. Giving your father a vibrator would certainly do that. He’d be enrolling at the nearest monastery by teatime.

At any rate, Paltrow evidently thinks it’s appropriate. Once again, it just goes to show how wrong I was about her. Back in the days when she was known only as an actress, I always took her for a bit of a drip. She seemed so gushy and gooey. Like a Hollywood version of Madeline Bassett, P G Wodehouse’s insufferably twee young toff who thinks the stars are God’s daisy chain. “When I was a child,” Madeline whispers to Bertie Wooster in Right Ho, Jeeves, “I used to think that rabbits were gnomes, and that if I held my breath and stayed quite still, I should see the fairy queen.”

Paltrow’s talent for promotion is masterful - Getty

That’s what I thought Paltrow was like. Especially after she named her first child Apple, and said she thinks that water has feelings. Yet, the moment she launched Goop, she seems to have transformed overnight into some kind of sex-crazed freak who flogs candles that smell of her crotch, and tells us to buy our dads dildos.

Still, I’m not knocking her. Quite the opposite. As an actress, she’s talented. But as a businesswoman, she’s a genius.

No other entrepreneur on the planet can match Paltrow’s extraordinary talent for generating publicity. Take what she did the other day. To promote her Goop clothing range, she posed for photos wearing a pair of jeans – and nothing else.

Admittedly, this is not a promotional strategy open to every executive. The profits of J D Wetherspoon probably wouldn’t be boosted by Tim Martin serving pork scratchings in the nude. Nor would Lord Sugar be well advised to host The Apprentice in a bikini.

Story continues

For Paltrow, however, it’s all in a day’s work. She’s a master manipulator of the media. Unlike other lifestyle tycoons, she has no need to stump up a fortune for ad space in swanky fashion mags. All she has to do is say something silly about sex, or plug some preposterous new product – such as, for example, a Father’s Day vibrator – and, in an instant, Goop gets oceans of free publicity.

Just like this. Because here I am, giving Goop a whole article on a national newspaper website, absolutely free of charge. Frankly, Paltrow owes me. At the very least she could show her appreciation by sending me some kind of little gift. But ideally not that one.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.