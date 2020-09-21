Thanks To Face Masks, It’s All About Eyes In New York

New York Fashion Week looked very different this season. Despite many designers pulling out of Fashion Month altogether in light of the global pandemic, some found creative ways to present their collections as scheduled this past week (with proper safety measures in place), and the standout accessory trend proved to be — you guessed it — the fashion face mask.



But the masks themselves, which were decorated with graphic prints, gemstones, and 3D floral appliqués, are only half the story. From a beauty perspective, the makeup, specifically the creative approach to eyeliner and eyeshadow, was a common thread throughout the most buzzed-about presentations, from Christian Siriano to Chromat. To see the best makeup-and-mask pairings of the week, scroll through the gallery, ahead.

