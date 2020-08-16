‘Thanks for everything’: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others pay tribute to MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina after retirement announcements

FirstCricket Staff

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, two of India's stalwarts over the last decade-and-a-half, called it quits from international cricket on Saturday.

At 7.29 pm, Dhoni broke the news on his Instagram handle and Raina followed suit soon after. Dhoni and Raina, both of whom play for Chennai Super Kings, are set to return to their roles as captain and vice-captain of the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins in September.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle.

The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super kings teammates at the side's home base for a short training camp ahead of the players' departure to the UAE next week.

His last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July last year.

One of the best runners between the wickets was run out following a hard-earned 50 in that tense game, shattering Indian hopes and leaving him in a state of disbelief.

Ever since he went on a sabbatical after that match, speculation raged over his future but he stoically avoided a response for over a year.

Raina, who has played over 300 matches for India across formats, last represented the Men in Blue in July 2018 during India's tour of England.

Here's how eminent personalities from the sporting world, politicians, Bollywood celebs flood social media to thank 'Captain Cool'and Raina:

Irfan Pathan, who himself announced his retirement in January, said the legendary skipper had to leave the game one day. "It was coming like every legend has to retire one day. It was Mahi today," he told PTI.

In his tweet, Pathan added: "It was a privilege to have played with a friend and a cricketer who gave many laurels to our country on the cricketing field, very very greatly done on your career".

Dhoni put Ranchi on the world map and his rise in international cricket was nothing short of remarkable, said former India batsman VVS Laxman.

"Seeing Dhoni's journey from a small town boy into a match-winner and one of the most astute leaders the world has seen was remarkable. "Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mahi. It was my privilege to play alongside you and I will always cherish the memories we shared together," Laxman wrote.

Ex-Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja wrote: "MS Dhoni retires from international cricket! Great leader, great record, great entertainer and best in the world at a DRS read, but above all MS will be remembered for being a lead cast in Indian cricket's iconic moments.'

Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said "the story of cricket will never be complete without him". Lalchand Rajput was the team manager when a young Indian team won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under Dhoni's leadership. In his tribute, the former opener said: "Great cricketer and shrewdest captain cool, sad to hear about his retirment but his decision must be respected".

Ravichandran Ashwin wrote: "The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours".

Kris Srikkanth was the chief selector when India won the 2011 World Cup. He rated Dhoni among the best leaders the game has seen. "You were one of the best captains ever to step onto a cricket field & I m blessed to have shared some special moments with you! I wish you and your family the same success in your next innings!"

With inputs from PTI.

