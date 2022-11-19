Thanks to This Early Black Friday Deal, You and a Friend Can Each Get the Skincare Wand Celebs Use for Half-Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Cold weather tends to make skin not only feel extremely dry, but also appear a little duller. If you can relate, don't fret: We've just discovered a can't-miss deal on the handy little tool celebrities rely on for a radiant glow.

Solawave just kicked off its Black Friday sale, which offers you the chance to buy one of its red light therapy wands and get another completely free. With this deal, you're technically getting one Solawave Wand for only $75 — which is the lowest price we've ever seen it go for. You can grab one for yourself and save the other for a gift, or you can go in on the deal with a friend and pay half the price.

So what's so great about Solawave? The pocket-size device works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, dark circles, and blemishes thanks to four clinically proven dermatological technologies.

It features red light wavelengths at 660 nanometers, which penetrate deeply into skin, along with microcurrents that stimulate muscles and help with signs of anti-aging, therapeutic warmth that aids in the absorption of products and reduces redness, and low vibrations that provide a depuffing facial massage.

Hundreds of customers have given the skincare device a five-star rating for its ability to deliver "magical" results in as little as two weeks, and plenty of A-listers are proving it. Just ask Sydney Sweeney, who, after incorporating the Solawave Wand in regular skincare routine, started receiving compliments about her glowing skin.

Makeup artists are using the wand on their celebrity clients left and right — including Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and Letitia Wright — to prep their skin before red carpets. Gabrielle Union's makeup artist, Fiona Stiles, took her prep one step further by applying the brand's new sheet mask before using the wand to give her skin an extra hydrated boost.

Unlike bulkier skincare devices, the Solawave Wand is lightweight and has a sleek and compact shape, so it can be stowed in your beauty bag without taking up too much space. Plus, it has a long battery life, so you can take it home with you during the holidays without worrying about recharging it.

While the Solawave Wand is by far the brand's most popular product, this Black Friday deal applies to everything on its site, including its recently launched hydrating sheet masks and Renew Complex Serum that both work in tandem with it. Just add two or more Solawave products to your cart to activate the discount at checkout.

The Solawave sale runs until Tuesday, November 29, but considering one of the wands was just restocked, we have a feeling it'll sell out again quickly. Treat your skin (and a friend's!) to a little extra TLC this winter while you can get the Solawave wand and all the other brand's hydrating goodies on sale.

