Thanking your therapist in a virtual Emmys speech amid a pandemic? That's peak 2020

The 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday captured the spirit of 2020 in two key moments: Jennifer Aniston's literal dumpster fire onstage and "Watchmen" writer Cord Jefferson's shout-out to his therapist in his acceptance speech.

“Thank you to my therapist, Ian," Jefferson said. "I am a different man than I was two years ago. I love you. You have changed my life in many ways. Therapy should be free in this country.”

Jefferson won the Emmy for writing for a limited series, alongside "Watchmen" creator Damon Lindelof. The duo wrote the HBO show's sixth episode, "This Extraordinary Being," which tells the origin story of superhero Hooded Justice, dating to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.





"I think I would be remiss if we didn't recognize all the men and women who died in the Tulsa Massacre in 1921, the original sin of our show," Jefferson said. "This country neglects and forgets its own history, at its own peril, often. And I think that we should never forget that.”





Jefferson talked with The Times on Monday about the importance of therapy, intergenerational trauma and the false pretense of nostalgia.

Congratulations on your win Sunday night. We saw the TV version of your reaction, but how were you feeling when that happened?





Thank you so much. … I was incredibly nervous. David [Lindelof] had told me before we won that he wanted me to do all the talking. He said that he wasn't gonna say anything. So I felt like it was all on my shoulders. And I don't consider myself a great public speaker, so I was terrified.

Did an Emmy presenter in a tuxedo hazmat suit really show up?

No, no. So, for whatever reason, some of the awards were delivered and others were not. … We did not receive one yet. I don't know where it is, actually. It's somewhere in the world, but it's not with me yet.

Riffing on your speech, who were you two years ago, and how did therapy change that?

Oh, man. … I've struggled with anger issues my whole life. And I think that for a long time, I let anger ruin my life in many ways. And I was unkind to people who loved me and who I loved, and I lashed out and I self-immolated a lot of the time. And through working with [my therapist], I feel not not angry, but just the things that I'm able to do with that anger and the ways that I'm able to channel it are just so much healthier and better.

"Watchmen" dealt a lot with anger. I really feel blessed and honored to have worked on something that allowed me to channel that anger into an artistic pursuit, as opposed to affecting my personal life. I loved it, and I think that working with Ian has really changed my perspective a lot.

Did Ian reach out last night? Did he see your speech?

He did not. We have an appointment tomorrow. My therapy appointments are Tuesdays at 9 a.m. So we'll see. I have no idea if he saw [it], but I'm gonna let him know. Or he may see it in your newspaper.

You recently told "Fresh Air" host Terry Gross that therapy helped you understand intergenerational trauma from your dad's service in Vietnam. Your dad was also your date to the show Sunday night. Have you talked to him about that at all?

Another thing therapy has helped me with is he and I have talked a lot about those things. I've talked a lot about the ways in which his anger and his trauma [have] been passed on to me. And I think that it has been actually very, very healthy for our relationship. He and I disagree about a lot, but we're finding ways to discuss things and talk about things, which — it's a cliche, but communication is key. And he and I are all the better for the ways that we've worked to discuss these things.

