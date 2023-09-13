Thank you for attending the MAKERS x TechCrunch 2023 Women of Disrupt Breakfast!

CBC

It was sometime in the late 90s when Kulvir Kaila first heard his sister Kuljeet on the radio, and he remembers the thrill he felt in that moment like it was yesterday."It was so exciting to hear her voice. She was so polished already at such a young age," said Kulvir. "I'm like, her biggest fan."Kuljeet, a Vancouver-based broadcaster who most recently worked for CBC News, went on to garner many fans inside and outside the newsroom as a fixture in the industry for many years. On Sunday, Sept. 10