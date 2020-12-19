Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for giving us the final we needed

What a banner year this has been for Strictly Come Dancing. In recent series, the show had developed something of a recruitment problem – forced to make do with a talent pool of low-grade newsreaders and Holby City actors, due in part to its reputation for murdering marriages willy-nilly – but this is 2020, so the circumstances of its existence were a little different this time around.

Like Bake Off before it, this year star power took a backseat to the fact that Strictly even managed to exist at all. The whole operation had balanced on a knife-edge for months, with nobody quite knowing how to maintain Covid protocols for a show about people having to squish their bodies against barely dressed strangers for months at a time. So when the Strictly production team finally revealed that they had figured out how to pull it off, the sense of national gratitude was palpable.

As such, this year’s final had an even more celebratory air than usual. Delivered to a sparse studio audience made up of “the team who got us here”, the episode felt like it was precision designed to provoke teariness in all who entered. The four finalists – Maisie Smith, Jamie Lang, Bill Bailey and HRVY – could barely keep their emotions in check throughout the entire show. Nor could the presenters; Claudia Winkleman began to wobble at an alarmingly early stage, perpetually battling to stave off what threatened to be a catastrophic Torrey Canyon-style mascara slick.

This heart-rending mood stretched to the judges, but only just. Craig Revel Horwood revealed upfront that, to compensate for the government’s still-fresh Christmas-cancelling announcement, he would only offer positive feedback to the dancers. True, moments later he still gleefully jettisoned HRVY’s chances of achieving a perfect score, but it was a nice enough gesture anyway.

Every year, Strictly has a tendency to call its final “the closest ever”, but this year the claim felt warranted. Aside from Jamie Lang, a Made in Chelsea alum who dragged himself to the end by the hairs of his teeth, all the finalists were phenomenally competent. It really could have gone either way.

Story continues

But the winner is destined to go down in Strictly history. Who could have possibly predicted this awful joke of a year would deliver us Bill Bailey as its saviour? Many early viewers – myself included, shamefully – had him pegged as this year’s joke contestant; the inept older figure who would scrape by week to week on sheer charisma, before outstaying his welcome and leaving under a veil of controversy. He was meant to be John Sergeant. He was meant to be Ann Widdecombe.

And yet, by some extraordinary fluke of nature, the man could dance. More than dance, in fact. He was a whirlwind of unabashed grace. His week four routine to Rapper’s Delight was arguably the turning point, the moment when he leapt from “promising underdog” to “legitimate cultural icon”. And it was glorious to see his confidence grow week on week. Once he hit his groove, Bailey became undeniable. Last week he had to dance twice, and picked Metallica’s Enter Sandman and (Won’t You Come Home) Bill Bailey as his songs. Even so, his final original routine – to Queen’s The Show Must Go On – managed to be even more preposterous, taking in card tricks, diamante gloves and a guitar solo that culminated in a kind of borderline-upsetting fiery ejaculation.

Bailey came to the final slimmed down, but also brimming with total sincerity. Strictly seems to have changed him on a fundamental level, and you can’t help but feel that there’ll be no stopping him any more.

There are other moments from the series that deserve to be noted. Ranvir Singh becoming slowly and sincerely besotted with her partner was one. A hellish routine performed in full Simpsons cosplay was another. Bill Bailey was a rightful winner. And yet, once again, none of these quite managed to be bigger than the show itself.

Saturday nights have been a wilderness in 2020, and collective experiences have been almost nonexistent. We all desperately needed something to rally around. We needed joy. That’s what Strictly Come Dancing was designed to give us. And against all odds, thank God, it delivered.



