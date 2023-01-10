Thank you, Prince Harry, for having the courage to speak your truth

This past Sunday night, like millions of Americans, I tuned into CBS News’ "60 Minutes" program to watch the interview between correspondent Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry.

I listened to Harry describe his fractured fairy tale of a life, notably how his brother, William, the Prince of Wales, knocked him to the floor while disparaging Meghan (Harry’s wife), and then criticized his villainous stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, for breaking up his parents’ marriage, finally describing how his father, King Charles III, didn’t even hug the 12-year old boy after telling him his mother had just died in a horrific car wreck. Talk about a train wreck of a family, even if “blue blood” flows through their veins.

Harry’s litany of grievances proved long, but probably not longer than mine about my family, or what I hear from many of my friends about theirs. Who doesn’t have an abusive father or a cheating mother, an alcoholic or a drug user, among their own?

Prince Harry grieves for his mother

Until the "60 Minutes" interview, I hadn’t been on either “Team Will and Kate” or “Team Harry and Meghan,” but suddenly I found myself siding with Harry. Why’s that? I recognized fear and authenticity as he spoke, but also courage in his truth telling, which in families can often be a challenge.

He says he felt “hopeless,” “lost” and unable to cry for many years after his mother’s death in 1997. That honesty became a gift to me, and many others posting on sites all over the world.

Princess Diana, sons Harry and William, and Prince Charles watch a parade march outside Buckingham Palace in 1995 in London.

Specifically, my heart shuddered when I heard Harry tell Anderson that for more than a decade he didn’t believe that his mother had actually died that warm night in Paris a quarter of a century ago. He thought she had disappeared as “all part of a plan,” only to surprise him one day. Even his detractors could not miss the pain in his voice, or the grief and loss contorting his face.

At that point, out of the blue, I remembered an old issue of the literary magazine Granta with its now infamous cover line: The Family – They F--- You Up. Our families, equal opportunity destroyers – whether rich or not, royal or not, powerful or not.

Harry tells the truth of his family

Sadly, we can’t escape them, and often it’s nearly impossible to change – much less challenge – the white-washed narratives that define our lives. But Harry did just that: He called out Camilla as the “villain” in his parents’ marriage; he spoke directly to the unconscious racism in his family; he described the heart-stopping coldness of his father; and he described how his wife nearly took her life thanks to the ostracism she faced from the Windsors and others. You bet that changes the storyline.

How to be a good stepparent: You can't force love, but you can have a functional family

Pointedly, Harry explained, “I will sit here and speak truth to you with the words that come out of my mouth.” What a role model. How many times have you tried to speak a truth and not succeeded?

Telling my story

For instance, it took me until my mid-50s to tell my family that I had been molested – as a kid – by my grandfather. And then I shared my story in The Washington Post and on NPR with the hope it would help others.

It did, and I found that my public disclosure led to healing in ways I hadn’t even hoped for. I recall my good friend Peter sent an email, reading in part: “Life seems to be a continual act of coming out, isn’t it? The boundaries we think are uncrossable, the unnamable corners of our soul that we live in fear of bringing to light ... are the very regions that allow us to feel complete if we dare to explore them. So thank you for crossing borders, shining a light into those corners – they only make you more lovable, more admirable.”

I didn’t quote the email to suggest that I became any more or less lovable but to remind others of this truth (paraphrasing James Joyce from "Ulysses"): Our secrets sit silent in the dark recesses of our hearts, but even they weary of their tyranny, willing and wanted to be dethroned.

That’s what I think happened to Harry.

I understood my reaction, but I wondered what a psychiatrist might make of Harry’s honesty. So, I reached out to Richard Friedman, M.D., a professor of clinical psychiatry at Weill Cornell medical college, asking him.

He explained, “Sharing your personal experience and difficulties with others – and the world – can be beneficial in many ways. It can enhance your own self-acceptance and psychological healing. And you serve as a role model for others, showing how you’ve been able to deal with adversity and thrive. To the extent that your experience resonates with others, that’s a gift.”

The power of taking back your narrative: Prince Harry criticized for tell-all, TV interviews

None of this will quiet the critics and the haters, who see both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as seeking to hurt the Windsors and destroy the monarchy, while raking in millions. (Oh, and of course, don’t forget allegations that Harry and Meghan are two-faced in saying they seek privacy while repeatedly putting themselves in the public domain.) Maybe, just maybe, they should open their hearts and actually listen to what Harry’s saying – or God forbid, turn off the television and not buy his new memoir, "Spare," currently a top-ranking book on Amazon.

As for me, I’m reminded that a family is a family is a family, to paraphrase Gertrude Stein, and I say thank you to Prince Harry for his courage and honesty, and for showing others how to tell their truths.

Steven Petrow, member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors, is a columnist who writes on civility and manners and the author of five etiquette books, including "Stupid Things I Won't Do When I Get Old." Follow him on Twitter: @stevenpetrow

