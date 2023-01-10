Thank you, Prince Harry, for having the courage to speak your truth

Steven Petrow
·5 min read

This past Sunday night, like millions of Americans, I tuned into CBS News’ "60 Minutes" program to watch the interview between correspondent Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry.

I listened to Harry describe his fractured fairy tale of a life, notably how his brother, William, the Prince of Wales, knocked him to the floor while disparaging Meghan (Harry’s wife), and then criticized his villainous stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, for breaking up his parents’ marriage, finally describing how his father, King Charles III, didn’t even hug the 12-year old boy after telling him his mother had just died in a horrific car wreck. Talk about a train wreck of a family, even if “blue blood” flows through their veins.

Harry’s litany of grievances proved long, but probably not longer than mine about my family, or what I hear from many of my friends about theirs. Who doesn’t have an abusive father or a cheating mother, an alcoholic or a drug user, among their own?

Prince Harry grieves for his mother

Until the "60 Minutes" interview, I hadn’t been on either “Team Will and Kate” or “Team Harry and Meghan,” but suddenly I found myself siding with Harry. Why’s that? I recognized fear and authenticity as he spoke, but also courage in his truth telling, which in families can often be a challenge.

He says he felt “hopeless,” “lost” and unable to cry for many years after his mother’s death in 1997. That honesty became a gift to me, and many others posting on sites all over the world.

Princess Diana, sons Harry and William, and Prince Charles watch a parade march outside Buckingham Palace in 1995 in London.
Princess Diana, sons Harry and William, and Prince Charles watch a parade march outside Buckingham Palace in 1995 in London.

Specifically, my heart shuddered when I heard Harry tell Anderson that for more than a decade he didn’t believe that his mother had actually died that warm night in Paris a quarter of a century ago. He thought she had disappeared as “all part of a plan,” only to surprise him one day. Even his detractors could not miss the pain in his voice, or the grief and loss contorting his face.

At that point, out of the blue, I remembered an old issue of the literary magazine Granta with its now infamous cover line: The Family – They F--- You Up. Our families, equal opportunity destroyers – whether rich or not, royal or not, powerful or not.

Harry tells the truth of his family

Sadly, we can’t escape them, and often it’s nearly impossible to change – much less challenge – the white-washed narratives that define our lives. But Harry did just that: He called out Camilla as the “villain” in his parents’ marriage; he spoke directly to the unconscious racism in his family; he described the heart-stopping coldness of his father; and he described how his wife nearly took her life thanks to the ostracism she faced from the Windsors and others. You bet that changes the storyline.

How to be a good stepparent: You can't force love, but you can have a functional family

Pointedly, Harry explained, “I will sit here and speak truth to you with the words that come out of my mouth.” What a role model. How many times have you tried to speak a truth and not succeeded?

Telling my story

For instance, it took me until my mid-50s to tell my family that I had been molested – as a kid – by my grandfather. And then I shared my story in The Washington Post and on NPR with the hope it would help others.

It did, and I found that my public disclosure led to healing in ways I hadn’t even hoped for. I recall my good friend Peter sent an email, reading in part: “Life seems to be a continual act of coming out, isn’t it? The boundaries we think are uncrossable, the unnamable corners of our soul that we live in fear of bringing to light ... are the very regions that allow us to feel complete if we dare to explore them. So thank you for crossing borders, shining a light into those corners – they only make you more lovable, more admirable.”

I didn’t quote the email to suggest that I became any more or less lovable but to remind others of this truth (paraphrasing James Joyce from "Ulysses"): Our secrets sit silent in the dark recesses of our hearts, but even they weary of their tyranny, willing and wanted to be dethroned.

That’s what I think happened to Harry.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

I understood my reaction, but I wondered what a psychiatrist might make of Harry’s honesty. So, I reached out to Richard Friedman, M.D., a professor of clinical psychiatry at Weill Cornell medical college, asking him.

He explained, “Sharing your personal experience and difficulties with others – and the world – can be beneficial in many ways. It can enhance your own self-acceptance and psychological healing. And you serve as a role model for others, showing how you’ve been able to deal with adversity and thrive. To the extent that your experience resonates with others, that’s a gift.”

The power of taking back your narrative: Prince Harry criticized for tell-all, TV interviews

None of this will quiet the critics and the haters, who see both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as seeking to hurt the Windsors and destroy the monarchy, while raking in millions. (Oh, and of course, don’t forget allegations that Harry and Meghan are two-faced in saying they seek privacy while repeatedly putting themselves in the public domain.) Maybe, just maybe, they should open their hearts and actually listen to what Harry’s saying – or God forbid, turn off the television and not buy his new memoir, "Spare," currently a top-ranking book on Amazon.

As for me, I’m reminded that a family is a family is a family, to paraphrase Gertrude Stein, and I say thank you to Prince Harry for his courage and honesty, and for showing others how to tell their truths.

Steven Petrow, member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors, is a columnist who writes on civility and manners and the author of five etiquette books, including "Stupid Things I Won't Do When I Get Old." Follow him on Twitter: @stevenpetrow

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince Harry's 'Spare' memoir shows the power of speaking your truth

Latest Stories

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Kraken reassign Canada world junior captain Wright to OHL's Frontenacs

    SEATTLE — The NHL's Seattle Kraken have returned top prospect Shane Wright to the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs. Wright was captain of Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the 2023 world junior hockey championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B. He had four points and three assists in seven games for Canada and scored on his 19th birthday as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 in overtime in Thursday's tournament final. Kraken general manager Ron Francis said on the team's website that Wright has

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Capitals score 4 goals in the 2nd, beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice and the Washington Capitals used a four-goal second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory. Washington has won 12 of its last 15 games, with points in eight straight. Columbus has lost nine of its last 10. Oshie, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Martin Fehervary and Garnet Hathaway scored in the second period, and Oshie and Alex Ovechkin added third-period goals. Dylan Strome contrib

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Ehlinger gets start as Colts, Texans vie for draft position

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger's wild, season-long ride will include one last twist Sunday. He's back as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback, this time against one of his home-state teams — the Houston Texans. No, it's not the way Ehlinger or Indy envisioned closing this season, with an early January contest to sort out draft position. But the Colts' constantly spinning quarterback carrousel has become a routine part of daily life for Ehlinger. “I started the year as the (No.) 3 (on t

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday wh

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Miami's Tyreek Hill briefly leaves with ankle injury vs Jets

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill briefly left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury before returning for the final drive of the first half. Hill appeared to be hurt running a route in the second quarter with Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner in coverage and went into the Dolphins medical tent. The Dolphins, playing with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback, need Hill, their leading receiver. Hill had two receptions for 23 yar