‘Thank you Paris, I love you’: Victoria Beckham makes Paris Fashion Week debut with Gigi and Bella Hadid on catwalk

Gigi Hadid presents a creation for the Victoria Beckham show (AFP via Getty Images)

An emotional Victoria Beckham paid tribute to the French capital after her debut Paris Fashion Week show attended by son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 48, wrote on Instagram that she was “overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude” following the runway show, adding: “Thank you Paris, I love you.”

She also posted a photo of her famous family apparently sat in the front row - as models walked her fashion brand’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection on Friday.

Husband David Beckham could be seen seated with their children Romeo, Brooklyn and Harper, and Brooklyn‘s wife Nicola Peltz, alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

The designer captioned the photo: “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey”.

Peltz reposted Victoria’s photo of the family on Instagram, writing: “Congratulations @victoriabeckham on a beautiful show”.

It comes following reports of a “feud” between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, married Peltz, 27, in April at the heiress’ parents’ £76 million ocean-front estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Last month, Peltz addressed rumours of the alleged “feud”, appearing to shut down suggestions that she didn’t get on with her husband’s mother during an interview with Variety.

Peltz said she believed the rumour began when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress when the couple married.

Bella Hadid on the catwalk at Friday’s show (AFP via Getty Images)

However, the Bates Motel star revealed there was a valid reason for her selecting a Valentino couture wedding gown instead.

“I was going to and I really wanted to and then, a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Peltz explained, about her choice of wedding dress.

She added: “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started.”