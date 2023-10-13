Thank you, Mitt Romney, for doing what other politicians should do sooner: retire | Opinion

Mitt Romney

Thank you, Mitt Romney.

Despite being sorry that Mitt Romney retired from Congress, he has done what all other “professional politicians” should do: retire before you become senile (Mitch McConnell? Dianne Feinstein?). Today, both our U.S. Senate and House have the oldest aged representatives in history.

By contrast, Mitt Romney said that he was now old enough that he should retire (at 76), and let younger representatives run the show. Perhaps that was because Romney was not a “professional” politician. He grew up in Michigan, went to Brigham Young University and, after working about five years, went to Harvard University, receiving degrees in both business and law. He then went to work as a management consultant for Bain Capital in Massachusetts, and his most memorable acquisition was Staples Office Supply stores. After almost 20 years, he retired from Bain, wanting to move back to Salt Lake City with his family.

Before retiring, he was asked to be the manager of the 2002 Winter Olympics and that was the only Winter Olympics in history that did not lose money. Not only was his Olympic success a first, he was the only Republican in the Senate to vote for impeachment of President Donald Trump — he had guts.

Thank you, Mitt Romney, and we hope other politicians will learn from your example.

Chas Bonner, Eagle

Kroger’s

Contrary to the op-ed of Mr. Kusta, a Kroger-Albertsons merger is likely more good than harm. Anyone can find support for their opinion. That does not equate to facts. Inflation is out of control, and people want to trust the FTC and the president to block this merger. I think the feds have already proven their ineptitude to protect consumers. Aldi swallowed up Winn Dixie, and no complaints followed. Walmart is basically a monopoly, and no one complains. Time will tell who really is right. The truth is that consumers will only truly win when Wegman’s becomes national. Walmart has people snowed into believing their prices are the lowest. As with anything, you have to know your prices. Kroger has more variety and the lowest pricing on many goods. Albeit, WinCo maintains the best overall pricing and as they grow, competition grows. Mergers are not the problem here, as Kroger-Albertsons would either lower Albertsons’ prices or raise Kroger’s. This fear mongering by people who tout their own credentials as fact do so pretentiously from arrogance. Any educated person can tout “experts” and make claims to fit their own motivations. The truth will be halfway between true facts and biased opinions.

Story continues

William Horrigan, McKinney, Texas

Government shutdown

To Rep. Russ Fulcher: As a retired Marine combat veteran of more than 20 years’ service, I was angered and dismayed to see that you voted against the continuing resolution to fund the government.

Your vote to withhold pay for our active-duty troops is a disgrace.

One of the first things a Marine or soldier learns in recruit training is that “we take care of our own” and will always do so.

That a member of Congress does not understand this is unacceptable.

Being deployed thousands of miles from home, ready to take on whatever mission our government might direct, is difficult enough without the worry of your wife and children not receiving a monthly check.

I ask that you write to each of the many active-duty members who call your district home and explain why you voted to withhold their pay while accepting yours.

Please remember on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the 4th of July that your vote has shown what little concern you have for our troops and stay home, keep quiet and refrain from hypocritically “Thanking us for our service.”

Keith E. Carlson, Lewiston

Supports for pregnancy

The article on the failure of the state to help those that are pregnant, and have the heartbreaking decision to terminate the pregnancy, was well-written. Unfortunately it also confirms what most of us in Idaho know. The Republican Party could care less after the child is born on whether it has love, food or support. I have never read so many quotes from hypocrites on this issue. I knew they were out there, just that I had hoped they would let us think they are fools, then proving it to us. I have never heard such hate and contempt from so-called “religious” people in my life. If the almighty walked among us and heard these people, he would have to reconsider what his plan was. It is obvious that charity and mercy have no place in their hearts. Shame on the governor and the Legislature for bending over to these sanctimonious blowhards.

Scott William Murray, Boise

Barging

Once again supporters of the lower Snake River dams claim the sky may soon be falling — that if Snake River barging is lost, farm bankruptcies will spread across eastern Washington and north central Idaho.

When all container-on-barge shipping on the lower Snake ceased in 2016, similar predictions were made about growers of pulse (lentils, peas and garbanzos). If any splurge of bankruptcies occurred, this was a well-kept secret.

Currently, about 75% of the wheat shipped to Washington’s and Oregon’s deep water ports is shipped by rail. Only 15 percent is barged on the lower Snake. Throughout much of eastern Washington, and from as far away as Montana and North Dakota, farmers ship their wheat westward by rail. Without the benefit of subsidized barging, using rail transport has left these farmers financially intact.

Wheat farmers who do barge their wheat on the lower Snake pay just one-third the dollar cost of lower Snake River shipping. Taxpayers fund the other two-thirds, at least $30 Million per year — over $40,000 per loaded barge — even excluding the additional costs of fish and wildlife mitigation.

Barging on the lower Snake is the most expensive means of transporting wheat to the west coast.

Linwood Laughy, Moscow