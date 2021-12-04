‘Thank you Miami.’ Record-breaking Canes receiver Charleston Rambo to enter NFL Draft

With all the attention Friday night focused on the Miami Hurricanes athletic director search and coaching situation, the news of Hurricanes wide receiver Charleston Rambo announcing his decision to enter the NFL Draft was overshadowed.

Rambo, who transferred from Oklahoma this past season but had a remaining year of eligibility, last weekend at Duke broke Miami’s single-season records for receiving yards and receptions, eclipsing Allen Hurns’ 1,162 yards in 2013 and Leonard Hankerson’s 72 catches in 2010.

Rambo finished the 2021 season with 79 catches for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, a 97.7-yard average.

“Thank you Coach Diaz, the entire coaching staff and football team,’’ Rambo posted on Twitter. “I had a great experience and made many memories in my short time here. Breaking the receptions and single season receiving yards record in a season, I could not have asked to be anywhere else. It has been an honor to play at the University of Miami and join the prestigious group of legends before me.

“I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Thank you Miami.’’