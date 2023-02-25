Thank heavens for Queen Camilla, who saved Britain from censorship

The King and Queen Consort at a reception this week to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room - Chris Jackson

Royals never say anything in public unless it is on purpose. So when the Queen Consort took a swipe at censorship on Thursday – calling for authors to be “unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination” – we can be confident she meant what she said.

Queen Camilla is a voracious reader who has quietly championed literacy for years. I’m told she wanted to go even further in her speech at a reception at Clarence House to mark the second anniversary of her popular online book club, now renamed The Queen’s Reading Room. But royal protocol, which dictates that representatives of the monarchy should not stray too far into the political fray, prevented her from fully speaking her mind.

That’s why she did not reference Roald Dahl by name. But there is no doubt she was reflecting the anger felt by writers in response to the news that publishers have hired “sensitivity gurus” to remove “offensive” language from Dahl’s books.

Her comments were greeted by laughter and cheers of “Hear, hear!” from best-selling authors attending the event, including Sebastian Faulks, William Boyd, Ben Okri, Philippa Gregory and Charlie Mackesy. Puffin has since issued a statement announcing it will continue to publish the uncensored versions.

I’m sure there are some woke types who consider it an affront to democracy that the Queen is commenting on such matters. For years, she was forced to go about her daily business while being harangued and criticised, but her dignity never faltered.

Unlike Queen Camilla’s critics, she has her hand on the pulse of the nation. Many parents are horrified at the notion of books being edited retrospectively, and the subsequent loss of literary creativity. And now, it seems, the publisher, Puffin, agrees too. It has announced that a collection of Roald Dahl’s books with unaltered text will be published. A victory for liberty and free speech – one perhaps brought about by the Queen’s comments.

Frankly, it’s refreshing to have a high-profile member of the Royal family give a voice to the silent majority. But how long will it be before the woke demand that the Queen’s talks come with a trigger warning?