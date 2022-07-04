‘Thank God Zhou Guanyu’s family isn’t going through what ours did - it’s why dad fought for the halo’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver Brown
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Surtees
    British motorcycle and automobile racer
  • Zhou Guanyu
    Chinese racing driver
Zhou Guanyu was lucky to escape his horror crash at Silverstone - GETTY IMAGES
Zhou Guanyu was lucky to escape his horror crash at Silverstone - GETTY IMAGES

So sickening was Zhou Guanyu’s upside-down crash at Silverstone, and so chilling the wait for any update on his condition, that Leonora Martell-Surtees was contemplating whether to leave the circuit early. As the daughter of the great John Surtees, the only man ever to win world championships on both two and four wheels, the sight of the Chinese driver’s shattered Alfa Romeo triggered hideous flashbacks.

It was on July 19, 2009, that her younger brother Henry, racing in Formula Two at Brands Hatch, had been killed in a freak accident, when the wheel of a rival car, having broken its tether in a high-speed spin, bounced back across the track and landed on his head. Leonora, having endured an agonising wait that day before receiving the worst possible news, had no desire, amid the initial swirl of doubt over Zhou’s fate, to be reacquainted with the memory.

“It was horrifying, to say the least,” she reflects, the day after. “I was finding the accident difficult. We were thinking, had he been injured, we might potentially leave the race.”

She had been watching from the grounds of the British Racing Drivers’ Club, alongside her husband Rich, at the heart of Silverstone’s vast human sprawl. “I have to say that at first we, like most people, didn’t really know what was going on. But anyone who follows motorsport understands, the moment they stop showing the replays, that the crash has been pretty gnarly.

“We had noticed, in the background of the starting grid shot, the car shoot off to the side. The fact that we were all left with nothing being said, and a red flag, we were really worried that Zhou was seriously injured, or that we were looking at a fatality. Having had such a traumatic experience with Henry’s accident, we had decided that we might go. It was a difficult situation. Inevitably, it all comes flooding back.”

Ultimately, Leonora, now 33, can be glad she stayed. For this unforgettable British Grand Prix brought not a repeat of the tragedy that befell her brother, but a stirring affirmation of her late father’s tireless campaigning in honour of his son. Zhou did not perish, instead staging such a staggering escape that, within an hour of being pinned in the wreckage between a tyre barrier and a steel fence, he was seen talking calmly with his team. The rookie owed his survival, he acknowledged, to the halo – an innovation for which Surtees had long agitated.

John Surtees with his son Henry in 2009 - SUTTON MOTORSPORT
John Surtees with his son Henry in 2009 - SUTTON MOTORSPORT

Asked what he would have made of such a scene, unthinkable amid the lethal dangers that he faced in F1 throughout the 1960s, Leonora does not hesitate. “My dad would have been very, very thankful that things had moved on,” she says. “Even just a few years ago, this crash probably wouldn’t have been survivable. Dad would have been grateful that neither Zhou’s parents nor his family were having to deal with this on a personal level. Yes, these are sportspeople and we put them on a pedestal, but fundamentally, they are someone’s child, someone’s partner. Thank God his family isn’t having to go through what ours did. There’s relief on all fronts that we have seen progress.”

Henry’s death inflicted devastation upon the Surtees family. At 18, he was living up to a daunting paternal inheritance with distinction, holding his own in the feeder series for F1. That a life so rich in promise should be ended by the impact of a loose wheel, his car just finding itself in the wrong place at the wrong time, was an unbearable cruelty. “He was my best mate as well as my son,” a bereft John once said. “He was a golden boy.” And yet he channelled his anguish into lobbying for improved safety at the highest levels of motor racing, desperate to persuade a sceptical sport of the virtues of the halo.

“It’s miraculous that a driver can have such a horrendous accident and survive – and I think everyone can see that the halo must have played a huge part in that,” Leonora says. “What I do know, from the time when my dad was supporting the halo, was that he was very frustrated at how much pushback there was from the industry. It was primarily about aesthetics, but also the aerodynamic aspect. Dad felt angered. He thought that if there had been other people in his position, with what had happened to Henry, they would never had said the same. We’ll never know if Henry had survived, had the halo been in place on his car. But there was obviously a good chance, given the type of accident it was.”

Surtees was exasperated when, in 2016, Lewis Hamilton claimed he would have nothing to do with the halo. “This is the worst-looking modification in F1 history,” he wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate the quest for safety, but this is Formula One, and the way it is now is perfectly fine.” He later deleted the message. Against the backdrop of his shattering loss, Surtees found Hamilton’s remarks irresponsible, arguing that the halo was an essential intervention.

“That’s the key thing I remember, how passionate Dad was about it, how much he was trying to urge people in the industry to support it,” Leonora says. “He was desperate for any measures that would push safety forward. I recall a real frustration that it took so long for people to get on board. Undeniably, it has been such a great addition in terms of safety.”

Indeed, Hamilton can count himself as one fortunate to be alive thanks to the halo. At Monza last year, Max Verstappen’s Red Bull was launched in the air off a sausage kerb, eventually falling on top of his Mercedes. Only the halo saved him from grave injury or worse as he ducked down in the cockpit. It was the same for Charles Leclerc, who had a memorable reprieve at Spa in 2018 after Fernando Alonso’s airborne McLaren descended violently on his Sauber. The device’s greatest moment, though, came at Silverstone on Sunday, when it rescued two drivers in four hours: first F2’s Roy Nissany, then Zhou.

The wreckage of Zhou’s car is extracted from between barrier and fence - GETTY IMAGES
The wreckage of Zhou’s car is extracted from between barrier and fence - GETTY IMAGES

“When Dad was racing in the sixties, one of the main reasons drivers died was due to fire,” Leonora points out. “It would have been catastrophic for Zhou had there been any kind of fire. But safety has come on so much, and this was a massive factor in him not being more severely injured.”

For several years, Leonora ran the Henry Surtees Foundation alongside her father, raising over £1 million for causes from air ambulance services to wheelchair rugby. Last summer, sadly, she had to wind it up – a consequence of both the pandemic and the death, in 2017, of the inspirational John. “Losing the momentum that Dad created was huge for us,” she explains. “I oversaw things with him, but he was very much the figurehead. It was a challenge to continue without him. So much good had been done, the worst thing we felt could have happened was to let it peter out, becoming a shell of what it had been. We didn’t feel that would be a fitting tribute to Henry.

“There’s always more you can do – more causes, more projects. It’s neverending. Unfortunately, the donations aren’t neverending. But we’re proud of what we were able to do. We worked with almost every air ambulance across the UK, increasing the blood they had on board, improving the survival rates of those involved in serious road accidents. That’s at the acute end. But we also kept rugby central. Henry loved rugby. I know that, had he survived the accident but been injured, wheelchair rugby would have been an option. We always tried to think, “What would Henry have wanted?”

At Silverstone, Henry was once more at the forefront of Leonora’s mind as Zhou’s distressing ordeal played out. Except this time, in an abiding testament to John Surtees and his steadfast belief in the halo’s capacity to transform motorsport, there was a different outcome. “I’m just so relieved that someone else doesn’t have to experience what we did,” Leonora says, firmly. “This time the halo was there, doing its job.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Lonnie Walker is the downhill scorer Toronto needs

    Lonnie Walker is young and has an ability to get in the paint that the Raptors have missed since Norman Powell was traded. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • How Canada's most extreme triathlon helped heal Lac-Mégantic, Que.

    Thiago Menuci had never heard of Lac-Mégantic, Que., when he received an invitation to compete in a triathlon there in 2020. Menuci, 40, a coach and endurance athlete from Porto Alegre, in the south of Brazil, was scouting for a new challenge after he won Fodaxman in 2019 — one of the most gruelling extreme triathlon events in the Americas. He Googled Lac-Mégantic, and only then did he learn about the disaster that had struck the town of 6,000 on July 6, 2013, when a runaway train carrying crude

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a