‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers’: Google Honours Frontline Workers

The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the world to be resilient like never before. This is especially the case when it comes to frontline workers who have been tirelessly working for over six months now to help contain the rapid spread of the virus, and we couldn’t be more grateful. On 14 September, Google decided to echo this sentiment through its Google doodle of the day “Thank you coronavirus helpers”.

Google India shared the doodle on Twitter, urging people to stay home in honour of frontline workers and help flatten the curve.

The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home.



Together, we will move past this. ❤️❤️❤️#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EXSihXojhf



— Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 17, 2020

This is a part of Google’s elaborate ‘Thank You’ series which recognises healthcare workers responding to COVID-19 on the front lines, teachers and food service workers and all essential staff. The series was launched on 6 April. This particular Doodle was first shared in April of this year but has been brought back as a reminder to stay home and acknowledge the efforts of frontline workers as COVID-19 cases rise across the globe.

In a note on their website, Google said “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognise and honour many of those on the front lines.”

. Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.As Parliament’s Monsoon Session Begins, PM Modi’s Message for MPsTrust MPs Will Give United Message That We Stand With Soldiers: PM . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.