Thank You Coronavirus Helpers: Google Doodle Honours All Frontline Workers Battling Covid-19

As the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, Google has put up a doodle thanking all coronavirus helpers including doctors, nurses, delivery staff, farmers, teachers, researchers, sanitation workers, grocery workers and emergency services workers, and others helping in the fight against the crisis.

Sharing its doodle on Twitter, Google India urged all to stay at home in honour of all the front line workers who are helping us battle the pandemic.

Google has for many years through its doodle observed anniversaries of famous people, celebrated festivals and commemorated significant days in a country’s history. The company makes changes to its logo to mark important occasions.

With communities across the globe being impacted by the coronavirus crisis, people have been coming together to help one another in fighting the pandemic and the latest Google Doodle series honours those on the front lines. "As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognise and honour many of those on the front lines," said Google on its doodle website.

The basic theme of the doodles have been that the letter 'G' (from Google) sends hearts and appreciation to the letter 'e' at the end dressed as a coronavirus helper. The internet search giant also encouraged users to appreciate the efforts of the health workers in their life with a designated GIF. These GIFs are available in Gboard, the GIF Keyboard by Tenor, or in the GIF search in social media apps.