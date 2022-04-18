Thandiwe Newton ‘split from Ol Parker after 24-year marriage’

Ol Parker and Thandiwe Newton attend the Premiere of HBO's

Thandiwe Newton has reportedly split from her filmmaker husband of 24 years Ol Parker.

Earlier this week, the Westworld actress denied reports she had been fired from Magic Mike film over an argument about Will Smith and the Oscars slap with her co-star Channing Tatum. Instead she clarified she had quit due to personal reasons.

Now it has been claimed the star has separated from her husband.

A source on set told PageSix: “Thandiwe had been acting strange on set. It became clear she couldn’t play the role. There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated.

“She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.”

The Standard has approached Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker’s representatives for further comment.

Newton and Parker have been married for 24 years after they tied the knot in 1998.

At their family home, they raise their three children - Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, eight.

Reports of her marriage breakdown have hit headlines after the star was forced to deny she was fired from Magic Mike over a row.

Instead, her agent set the record straight saying the award-winning actress stepped down from the role to deal with family matters.

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a spokesperson told The Guardian in a statement.

Salma Hayek was announced as the replacement for Newton in the third Magic Mike film as the female lead.