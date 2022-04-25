Thandiwe Newton Seen Kissing Musician Lonr Days After Husband Spotted Without Wedding Ring

Thandiwe Newton has emerged for the first time since her split from husband Ol Parker and her firing from Magic Mike 3. The actress was seen taking a trip to Malibu accompanied by her rumored new boyfriend, a musician named LONR. The pair packed on the PDA in public, holding hands, and looking loved up, before stopping for a makeout session.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Thandiwe Newton appears to have a new man in her life.

The actress, 49, was photographed kissing musician Lonr over the weekend in Malibu, California, days after her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker, was spotted without his wedding ring.

Newton and Lonr (real name: Elijah Dias) were snapped with their arms around one another as they stepped out together on Saturday, with the Westworld actress in a green printed hoodie and coordinating bucket hat. She was not wearing a wedding ring.

Lonr — who appears on the soundtrack for Newton's 2021 film Reminiscence — was also dressed casually for the outing, in a black hoodie and red pants.

"From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children," Lonr told The New York Post's Page Six. "That's all I care about right now."

A rep for Newton had not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ol Parker, Thandiwe Newton Variety and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock Ol Parker and Thandiwe Newton

Newton and Lonr's outing came four days after Parker, 52, was seen without his wedding ring outside his London home.

Parker tied the knot with Newton in 1998. They share three children: son Booker, 7, plus daughters Nico, 17, and Ripley, 21.

Salma Hayek, Thandie Newton

Dave J Hogan/Getty; Vera Anderson/WireImage Salma Hayek (L); Thandiwe Newton

Newton's recent spotting comes amid her exit from the Magic Mike franchise, after a spokesperson from Warner Bros. told PEOPLE on April 14 that Salma Hayek would be replacing Newton in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," the spokesperson said.

Production of Magic Mike's Last Dance is already underway in the United Kingdom.