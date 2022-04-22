Thandiwe Newton Says It's a 'New Day' One Week After Stepping Away from Magic Mike 3

THANDIWE newton

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton is looking ahead with positivity.

The actress, 49, posted an uplifting message to her Instagram account on Friday, just over a week after she dropped out of Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Sharing a photo of a succulent plant and a stick of sage, Newton wrote, "A New Day / Ubuntu" — the latter of which translates to "humanity" or "I am because we are" — before signing off with her first name.

She posted a similar snap to her Instagram Story, showing a wider shot with the sage burning next to a graphic board and tube of Chanel lipstick.

"Road Trip," Newton wrote, adding once again, "UBUNTU."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Thandiwe Newton Says It's a 'New Day' One Week After Being Recast in Magic Mike's Last Dance

Thandiwe Newton/Instagram Thandiwe Newton's Instagram Story

RELATED: Thandiwe Newton Reclaims Spelling of Her Name, Opens Up About Abuse at 16: "I Was Traumatized"

A spokesperson from Warner Bros. told PEOPLE last week that Salma Hayek would be replacing Newton in Magic Mike's Last Dance, the franchise's third and final film.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," the spokesperson said.

Production of Magic Mike's Last Dance is already underway in the United Kingdom. Franchise star Channing Tatum was spotted sporting a shaved head on the set of the film in London in late March.

Ol Parker, Thandiwe Newton Variety and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock Ol Parker and Thandiwe Newton

RELATED: Thandiwe Newton Says She Turned Down a Superhero Film After Being Asked to Play a Mom Who Dies

Less than a week after the news of Newton's exit from the film, her husband, filmmaker Ol Parker, was spotted without his wedding ring outside his London home.

In photos taken Tuesday, the 52-year-old director and producer was dressed casually in a zip-up hoodie, black pants, and black high-top sneakers, sporting a budding beard as he carried a puffer jacket to his car.

Parker tied the knot with the Westworld actress in 1998. They share three children: son Booker, 7, plus daughters Nico, 17, and Ripley, 21.