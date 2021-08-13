Thanasis Antetokounmpo signs two-year deal with Bucks after Finals win

The Antetokounmpo brothers will be sticking around Milwaukee for at least a few more years.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo re-signed with the Bucks on a two-year deal, the team announced on Friday. Specific terms of the deal are not yet known.

“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” Bucks GM Jon Horst said in a statement. “He’s a valuable part of our team and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”

The Antetokounbros are in the building supporting the @NBASummerLeague squad today!! pic.twitter.com/R7wSJdIbr5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 13, 2021

Thanasis, the older brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, averaged 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 57 games mostly off the bench last season in Milwaukee. The 29-year-old averaged 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds in 13 games during their playoff run, which resulted in the Bucks’ first NBA championship in 50 years.

Thanasis was drafted initially by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2014 draft, though he played just two games with the team that season. He then spent the next three seasons playing internationally in both Spain and Greece before making his way back to the NBA and teaming up with Giannis in Milwaukee. Their younger brother, Kostas, last played with the Los Angeles Lakers, but has reportedly signed a two-year deal to play in France next season.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo re-signed with the Bucks on a new two-year deal. (Steven Ryan /Getty Images)

