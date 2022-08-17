Thames Water hosepipe ban to start next Wednesday

(PA Wire)

Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban will come into effect from Wednesday, August 24.

The country’s largest water firm, will ban its 15 million customers in London and the Thames Valley from watering gardens or washing cars and ask them to conserve supplies. The ban also applies to jet washers and sprinklers.

The company said, on Wednesday, that “after the driest July on record, and below average rainfall in 10 of the last 12 months water levels in our rivers and reservoirs are much lower than usual. We have more teams reducing leakage than ever before, working 24/7 to find and fix more than 1,100 leaks every week.

“The recent heatwaves mean that demand for water is also at record levels.

"We've been working around the clock to supply everyone, and customers have been brilliant at saving water where they can. But, with low rainfall forecast for the coming months, we now need to take the next step in our drought plan. Everything we do now will help protect supplies next summer and help the environment.

"We know these restrictions impact your day-to-day activities around your home and beyond, and we're grateful for your support."

The company said the ban applies to:

Watering your garden, allotment or plants

Filling or maintaining your paddling pool, swimming pool or hot tub

Cleaning your vehicles

Cleaning windows, walls, paths, patios and other artificial outdoor surfaces like artificial grass

Recreational use like water fights and water slides

The ban applies to hosepipes, and anything attached to them, like sprinklers and jet washers.

“You can use mains water from a watering can or bucket instead of a hose,” Thames Water said.

The restrictions follow a request last month, as the heatwave began, for Londoners to take shorter showers, not to run the tap while brushing teeth and limit the use of garden hoses.

However Thames does not have a record of taking a hard-line approach to enforcing bans, and breaches are unlikely to result in fines.

Story continues

Thames has been criticised for leaking almost a quarter of the 2.6 billion litres of water it supplies daily but says it fixes 1,200 leaks a week and aims to reduce the leakage rate to a fifth by 2024/25.

On Monday, Mayor Sadiq Khan said the hosepipe ban was “inevitable” and warned it could be in place for weeks unless Londoners were “good citizens” and limited their use of water.

Mr Khan told the Standard: “Many Londoners will be angry that they have got to make a personal sacrifice when it appears that the water companies, who make huge profits, and pay their shareholders massive dividends, aren’t addressing at source issues around leakages of water.

“The water companies have got to sort their house out in relation to preventing water leakages and improving infrastructure and, when there is a leak, making sure it is fixed sooner rather than later.

“But we also have to reduce our use of water. It is a precious, finite resource. The drought combined with the hosepipe ban could be here for some time if we don’t make personal sacrifices. We have got to be good citizens to help us all through this difficult time.”

South West Water on Monday announced a hosepipe ban for Devon and Cornwall — its first in 26 years. Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water have already imposed bans, while Yorkshire Water’s will start next Tuesday.