Thames Water boss refuses to apologise for her time at Ofwat as she warns bills will rise

The boss of Thames Water has denied she contributed to the financial crisis at the company through lax supervision while running the industry regulator.

Cathryn Ross, joint interim chief executive of Thames Water, defended her record at Ofwat and refused to apologise to MPs as she warned that household bills would rise next year.

Ms Ross headed the water regulator from 2013 until 2017, during which time the industry borrowed heavily.

Rising interest rates have now put intense pressure on companies as the cost of debts has soared. It has prompted a crisis at Thames Water, which has debts of £14bn.

Facing the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Ms Ross was accused of contributing to the crisis by allowing Thames to borrow heavily while she ran Ofwat.

Ms Ross said she did “not accept that characterisation”.

Asked by Labour’s Darren Jones MP if she would apologise, she said: “I won’t apologise for my role at Ofwat, no.”

Ms Ross was parachuted in to run Britain’s biggest water company last month after former chief Sarah Bentley unexpectedly quit.

Chairman Sir Adrian Montague told MPs the resignation last month had been “a surprise”.

He said. “I think she had got to the point perhaps of feeling that the burdens of office were considerable and it was an entirely personal decision, with which I think we had no involvement.”

Ms Bentley resigned as it emerged that Thames Water needed billions from investors. The crisis has prompted the government to draw up emergency nationalisation plans as a backstop.

As well as rising debt costs, Ms Ross warned that there was a “substantial need for more investment” in Thames Water’s core business, which would have to be funded by raising customers’ bills.

Ms Ross said: “We have assets that aren’t as resilient as our customers and the environment would expect them to be. We also have a lot of new infrastructure that we need to invest in to meet the challenges of climate change, adaptation and population change.

“It is an unfortunate truth that the only source of ultimate funding for that in the current model is the customer.”

Ms Ross said funds from higher bills would only be used for investment in Thames Water’s business and would not go towards debt interest payments.

Earlier this week Thames Water secured £750m from investors to help bolster its balance sheet but fell short of its goal to raise £1bn. The company has said it will require more than £2bn of further investment from shareholders in the coming years.

David Black, the current head of Ofwat, told the environment committee there were still “significant issues” with Thames Water’s finances.

The water industry has been criticised for paying out large dividends in past years while debts rose substantially.

Alastair Cochran, Thames Water’s joint interim chief executive alongside Ms Ross and its chief financial officer, defended the payouts.

He told MPs: “Our shareholders, over three quarters of them actually are pension funds in the UK and Canada. And therefore we are very mindful that we need to ensure that we deliver them a return so they can pay their pensioners their pensions.”

Mr Cochran said he and his colleagues were “very focused on turning this business around”.

“We know performance both operationally and financially hasn’t been where it needs to be. We’ve been very transparent about that.”

