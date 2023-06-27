Thames Water boss quits amid race to raise £1bn from investors

Ms Bentley took over as chief executive of Britain’s biggest water company less than three years ago - Thames Water

The boss of Thames Water has quit as the company races to raise £1bn from its shareholders.

Sarah Bentley’s surprise departure comes amid long-running talks between the owners of Britain’s biggest water company about how to pay for additional investment in the company. The Government is understood to be monitoring the situation.

Ms Bentley stepped down just weeks after saying she was part of a “relatively new team” trying to improve the fortunes of Thames Water, which has been rocked by repeated recriminations over dumping sewage and banning hosepipe use at a time when it had failed to fix leaks.

Thames Water’s owners – which include China’s state-owned sovereign wealth fund – are considering whether to provide an additional £1bn that could be used to improve services and pay down a £14bn debt pile.

Investment bank Rothschild and law firm Slaughter & May are advising on funding options for the business, with a £1.4bn bond due to be repaid by the end of next year.

Experts from the restructuring business Alix Partners are providing support on the operational turnaround of the business, the Telegraph can disclose.

Shareholders agreed to pump in £500m into Thames in June last year as part of a deal welcomed by the industry regulator Ofwat.

At the time, Thames said that there was “the prospect of a further £1bn of equity to follow subject to performance milestones”. Discussions over this additional funding are continuing.

Ms Bentley was hired in late 2020 to oversee an eight-year turnaround plan for Thames Water, which is responsible for supplying water to one in four UK households.

But delivering change quickly enough has proved difficult after years of underinvestment in the UK’s water systems since privatisation.

Thames’ previous owner, the Australian bank Macquarie, was accused of underinvesting in the company while extracting billions of pounds in dividends and loading it up with debt.

Despite its transformation plan, documents released last week suggested that the leakage rate from Thames Water pipes was at its highest rate since 2018.

Thames Water directors Alastair Cochran and Cathryn Ross are taking over as joint interim chief executives as a search for Ms Bentley’s replacement is conducted.

Ms Bentley’s departure comes just weeks after she and Mr Cochran said in May that they would give up their bonuses for the 2022/23 financial year.

In May, she said: “We are a relatively new team executing an eight-year turnaround plan to transform Thames Water and we have taken some important steps forward this year.

“The turnaround plan is not yet where I want it to be primarily due to significant headwinds from extraordinary energy costs, coupled with two severe weather events.

“These have hit our customer and environmental performance. Against this backdrop it simply doesn’t feel right to take my bonus this year.”

Thames Water chairman Ian Marchant, said: “I want to thank Sarah for everything she has done since joining the company in 2020, building a first class executive team and leading the first phase of the turnaround of the company.

“On behalf of everyone at Thames, the board wishes her every success for the future.”

Ms Bentley said: “It has been an honour to take on such a significant challenge, and a privilege to serve Thames Water’s dedicated and inspirational colleagues.

“The foundations of the turnaround that we have laid position the company for future success to improve service for customers and environmental performance. I wish everyone involved in the turnaround the very best.”

